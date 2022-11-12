Silver Line’s second phase was to be different. It fell into the same trap.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fifteen years ago, federal auditors warned that having the Washington region’s airports agency depart from its usual line of work to build a multibillion rail extension carried risks. Citing Boston’s Big Dig, a budget-busting bridge-and-tunnel project led by a turnpike authority, U.S. Transportation Department auditors said projects lacking effective management and oversight could face long delays and ballooning costs. They wrote that lessons could apply to a long-planned Northern Virginia rail line and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which was tapped to build it, citing the authority’s “lack of experience in managing a mass transit project.”

The cautions proved prescient, at a reduced scale. The Silver Line is no Big Dig or California High Speed Rail — megaprojects on opposite sides of the country that have bled billions amid design flaws and charges of poor management — but the 11.4-mile rail extension will make its debut Tuesday four years late and $250 million over budget.

During eight years of construction, the new $3 billion stretch of the Silver Line recorded concrete failures, flawed railroad ties, problems in a rail yard and fraudulent quality records from an employee of a subcontractor. Project managers at the airports authority burned through a half-billion dollar contingency fund before calling on Fairfax and Loudoun counties and Dulles Toll Road drivers this year to kick in hundreds of millions more dollars to cover costly slip-ups.

As the Washington region opens a new chapter with a rail link between downtown D.C. and the nation’s wealthiest county — via an international airport and the economic powerhouse of Tysons — it will close another that was fraught with oversight challenges almost from the start.

“I don’t know that they properly planned for the magnitude of this project,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Construction-related problems and resulting disputes with some of the authority’s “gazillion subcontractors … just seemed to me to drag on and on and on for too long,” he said. “MWAA is not an expert at building transit.”

But McKay said the deficiencies came with an undeniable upside: money. He said the project would not have happened without cash from the MWAA-managed Dulles Toll Road, which covered a large portion of construction costs. Plenty of the problems also were not of MWAA’s making, he added, noting the authority had to answer to numerous public boards and Metro itself.

On the eve of rail service to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, a project decades in the making, McKay said the problems “almost seem like sideshows to the fact that, my God, we got this done and it’s getting ready to open.”

John E. “Jack” Potter, a former U.S. postmaster general who has led the airports authority for more than a decade, acknowledged disappointment with some aspects of the project.

“When it comes to where we ended up, nobody’s proud that there were delays. Nobody is proud that we ended over budget,” Potter said. “That was not our intent.”

He added: “I don’t think there’s any one entity that has blame. … I’m sure in hindsight, everyone would tell you what they could do a little bit better. But at the end of the day, it’s not as if we weren’t aggressively managing it.”

The opening of the Washington-area megaproject comes as the nation is advancing toward its largest transit investment in history under last year’s infrastructure bill. Experts said the nation’s transit builders need to work more efficiently in a country with some of the world’s highest transit construction costs.

“If projects slip on schedule and budget, it really hurts confidence in government being able to do stuff,” said Eric Goldwyn, co-author of a recent New York University study of transit costs that used data from 900 projects in 59 countries. The research found average costs in the U.S. were the sixth-highest.

The Silver Line extension’s second phase will complete a rail line that debuted more than eight years ago, a project that added five Metro stations spanning Tysons and Reston. In both phases of the project, MWAA was responsible for construction and oversight before handing the rail system over to Metro for passenger operations.

Back in September 2013, Potter set lofty aspirations for the vast work ahead.

“Mr. Potter said that the overall goal is to make the Metrorail project the best run public transportation project in the country,” according to minutes at a meeting of MWAA’s board of directors.

That optimism came several months after the authority selected Clark Construction Group and Kiewit Infrastructure South to build the extension to Ashburn. Their partnership, Capital Rail Constructors (CRC), in April 2013 offered the lowest price to build the line and its six stations. The $1.18 billion bid bested one by Bechtel, which was still working on the Silver Line’s first phase, by just $14 million.

The bid came in $200 million to $400 million below what MWAA expected. The authority hoped the savings would make up for cost overruns that plagued Phase 1, which opened six months late in summer 2014 and, according to MWAA, was $226 million over budget.

Less than a year into Phase 2’s construction, which began that same year, those hopes were quickly dashed.

The authority announced it would incorporate new state and federal rules for storm water management as part of the project, rather than seek an exemption. The decision delayed completion of the project by more than a year while adding tens of millions to the costs as officials at Capital Rail Constructors scrambled to incorporate the new requirements into their designs.

The project would never regain its footing.

As more problems surfaced, that delay ultimately stretched to four years. The once-cordial relationship between the airports authority, its contractors and Metro began to fray as the parties bickered.

The fact that Metro was not in charge of building the rail line it would operate, and did not have a financial stake in its construction, contributed to the project’s complexity, Potter said. “The ultimate owner did not participate in the construction other than as an adviser,” he said.

In response, Metro said in a statement that “understandably, projects of this scale are complex and we have worked closely with MWAA throughout construction to ensure the Silver Line meets Metro’s standards for the existing system.”

That arrangement left MWAA to mediate disputes between the contractors it hired and Metro.

Potter said the passage of time also added complications. Though MWAA oversaw construction, Fairfax and Loudoun counties had significant financial stakes in the Silver Line, while the Federal Transit Administration had an oversight role.

“When you have a project that runs better than a decade, you have changing administrations of all partners,” Potter said. “A changed board is not necessarily wedded to the commitments that were made decades ago.”

Other delays stemmed from unforeseen site conditions. To provide utilities such as water and electricity to the stations, workers had to tunnel beneath the Dulles Toll Road. The rock proved to be harder than expected, so the contractor abandoned plans to use boring machines. Instead, tons of rock was dug out by hand and carried away in five-gallon buckets.

Other issues with materials and the subcontractors that provided them raised questions about quality control and MWAA’s oversight. The problems forced project officials to redo or pause work while engineers sought to find the root causes of defective structures.

In July 2015, cracks were found in girders that supported the tracks at the Dulles station. In April 2018, project officials discovered substandard concrete was used to make panels that were installed at five stations, which could allow water to seep into structures, causing cracking.

Project officials learned issues with concrete panels were even more serious a month later, when a whistleblower’s 2016 lawsuit became public alleging the company that manufactured the panels, Universal Concrete, also had falsified inspection reports. One person pleaded guilty in connection with the case, admitting he had falsified records intended to verify the quality and longevity of the panels. The Department of Justice and Virginia also sued the company, which admitted no wrongdoing but agreed to settle for $1 million.

Later in 2018, officials confirmed problems with concrete rail ties that Metro feared could cause trains to lean when traveling over certain areas of track.

Problems also surfaced at the Dulles rail yard built as part of the project. A platform at a building meant to house trains had to be removed and rebuilt because its dimensions were wrong. There also were cracks on rail yard buildings and problems with track beds that could cause tracks to shift.

As a result, a rail yard that was expected to be finished in December 2018 wasn’t completed until December 2021, adding tens of millions of dollars. MWAA officials themselves sometimes seemed at a loss to explain the delays.

“It’s hard to say why we need that extra time … at this point,” Charles Stark, then-executive director of the rail project, said in 2019.

As time wore on, finger-pointing intensified. MWAA battled with contractors over deadlines, routinely insisting companies find ways to make up for lost time.

In letters sent that same year, Stark wrote that the quality-assurance program of Colorado-based Hensel Phelps — in charge of building the Dulles rail yard — appeared to be “ineffective or nonexistent.” The contractor fired back, saying schedule delays were the result of “MWAA’s mismanagement and slow response to issues that arise on the project.”

Metro’s inspector general also highlighted the dysfunction in a 2020 report, noting that efforts to resolve issues were hampered by a lack of follow-through by MWAA and its contractors.

That same year, MWAA and its contractors also found themselves dealing with the impacts of a pandemic that slowed work on the project and created supply chain challenges.

Throughout the project, Metro didn’t always approve of what was built, frustrating some MWAA officials because the transit agency didn’t have to deal with the financial consequences.

One such case concerned a dispute over insulator covers to protect rail power-cable connections, colloquially known as “orange boots.” A top MWAA engineering official told local officials the rail contract listed two manufacturers of orange boots approved for the project. After crews finished installing the boots made by one approved manufacturer, Metro wanted them replaced with those made by the other, according to MWAA, which said the midstream change slowed the project.

Boots that were installed lacked a tight seal, and Metro said in a statement this month that “based on joint inspections and comparisons of the two boots by Metro and MWAA, a joint decision was made that we needed a better fit to resist water.”

Metro executives have emphasized the importance of ensuring the system is safe and would not require additional costly maintenance.

One result of delays was rising costs, as contractors laid the groundwork to be compensated for what they said were years of alterations made to their expected work.

“Both contractors are clearly positioning themselves for delay claims at the Project’s completion,” a Federal Transit Administration contractor said as part of an oversight report in 2019.

Ultimately, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post over the summer, the airports authority agreed to make additional payments to the lead contractors, settling disputes that could have gone to court.

CRC will receive $207 million to cover roughly 130 change orders, including costs for an additional six months of oversight of the line until it was handed over to Metro. The cost of replacing orange boots was also on the list.

The company declined to address the causes of cost overruns and delays or its financial standing on the project. In a statement, it praised the “extraordinary team effort … including years of collaboration and expert advice from all sides to mutually agree on the resolution of all issues.”

Hensel Phelps, the rail yard contractor, received an additional $46 million, which covered more than 20 change orders, some of which included increases in the cost of building materials such as concrete and asphalt. An additional 16 change orders were not included and will be negotiated separately.

The company did not address questions about the reason for delays, saying in a recent statement “we are excited that we have reached resolution to the yard project and WMATA will start operation next week.”

Some of the problems echo those identified in research by New York University’s Transit Costs Project. Issues increasing costs include ineffective decision-making among disparate partners, insufficient expertise for handling contractors, trouble managing utility work and excessive use of contingencies, which researchers called “especially notable as bad practice.”

The use of contingency funds should decrease over time, researchers found, writing that “if the money is already allocated in the budget, there is no incentive not to spend it.” In contrast, the use of contingencies rose between phases in the Silver Line project.

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), a longtime supporter of the rail extension, said he would give MWAA a medium grade for its management of the project.

“MWAA, in retrospect, could have done a better job, but I’m not really going to second-guess MWAA’s overall management,” Connolly said. “It was big. It was ambitious. And it was difficult.”

Days before the line opens, McKay, the Fairfax County official, credited MWAA and others for their tenacity, saying, “this, I think, will go down as the most successful infrastructure project in the history of Virginia,” noting that it will enable communities to flourish along the new line.

Asked if the airports authority could have done one thing differently to avoid the difficulties it encountered while managing construction, Potter smiled: “Let somebody else do it.”

