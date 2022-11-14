Several stations closed Monday morning on Metro’s Red Line

Several Metro stations on the Red Line are closed early Monday morning due to work on the line that is late in finishing, officials said.
UPDATED: Red Line Alert: Takoma, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton & Glenmont stations are closed due to late clearing track work. Shuttle buses established.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 14, 2022
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Your memories: Dulles is turning 60. Tell us your most memorable experience.
Metro: The Silver Line to Dulles is opening Nov. 15. Here’s what to know.
Roosevelt Bridge: Restrictions likely to end this month after emergency repairs
Bike lanes: D.C. bike lane plan splits residents, businesses as city’s network grows
Air travel: Airline pilots ramp up pressure in pay talks as travel booms