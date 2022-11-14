Several stations closed Monday morning on Metro’s Red Line

Transportation, commuting and the pandemic

Your memories: Dulles is turning 60. Tell us your most memorable experience.

Metro: The Silver Line to Dulles is opening Nov. 15. Here’s what to know.

Roosevelt Bridge: Restrictions likely to end this month after emergency repairs

Bike lanes: D.C. bike lane plan splits residents, businesses as city’s network grows

Air travel: Airline pilots ramp up pressure in pay talks as travel booms