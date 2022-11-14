The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Several stations closed Monday morning on Metro’s Red Line

By
November 14, 2022 at 6:29 a.m. EST

Several Metro stations on the Red Line are closed early Monday morning due to work on the line that is late in finishing, officials said.

On Twitter, Metro officials said the Takoma, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stops are closed. Shuttle buses are being provided.

Metro did not say when the stations will reopen. Commuters should expect delays.

