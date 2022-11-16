Dulles Toll Road users will pay more next year to fund Silver Line

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tolls will rise to $6 a trip for most Dulles Toll Road drivers starting in January, money that will be used to pay for the second phase of the Silver Line rail project that opened Tuesday. Under a plan approved Wednesday by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors, drivers will pay $4 at the main toll plaza and $2 at a ramp, an increase of $1.25 over current rates. The increase was planned and is not tied to recently announced cost overruns on the second phase of the rail project, authority officials said.

Drivers previously paid $4.75 — which breaks down to $3.25 at the main toll plaza and $1.50 at a ramp. Katherine K. Hanley, an MWAA board member, said it’s the first toll increase since 2019.

Other changes also are coming to the toll road next year.

The airports authority will shift to all-electronic toll collection in 2023. The shift means exact-change payment machines will be removed and drivers will have to use an E-ZPass or mobile app. There also will be a “pay-by-plate” option, in which a license plate will be scanned, with an invoice for the toll and an administrative fee sent by mail. Users will have 30 days to pay.

While the airports authority, Fairfax and Loudoun counties are contributing to the cost of building the rail line, the bulk of the project’s $6 billion price tag over its two phases is being funded by Dulles Toll Road users.

The MWAA increased tolls five times between 2010 and 2014 as the cost of building the Silver Line grew. The increases slowed, however, after Virginia officials contributed $150 million to the rail project.

The second phase of the line, which extends service to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, opened four years behind schedule and roughly $250 million over budget. Even though the bulk of that overage, $188 million, will be paid by toll road users, airports authority officials say the additional costs are unlikely to affect scheduled rate hikes.

Over the past three years, the authority has refinanced bonds and restructured debt used to finance the cost of the extension, savings that will provide enough cushion to avoid toll increases beyond those already planned, authority officials said.

Under the current schedule, airports authority officials say that beginning next year, toll road users can expect tolls to rise at the same rate — 75 cents at the main toll plaza and 50 cents at off-ramps — every five years, except in 2033, when they would increase by $1.50.

Though the schedule calls for tolls to increase through 2048, when rates for a single trip would rise to $12.50, it’s also possible that increases could end in 2033, when most one-way trips would cost $8.75, depending on the MWAA’s ability to pay back debt.

Virginia has become a leader in using toll revenue to pay for transit improvements, although at least two lawsuits have been filed over the years challenging the MWAA’s authority to use toll road revenue to pay for the Silver Line. None were successful.

