Taking a 90-minute train ride instead of a 35-minute drive to catch a flight might not sound like an ideal transportation swap. But it’s a choice I made hours after the Silver Line extension opened and one that local officials hope you will make now that Metrorail goes to Dulles International Airport.

Metro’s new line began serving the airport Tuesday, providing a long-awaited rail-to-flight option for the 20 million passengers who travel through Washington’s international gateway annually.

“When you’re flying around the country, around the world, take the Silver Line and fly Dulles,” John E. “Jack” Potter, the president of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said at an opening ceremony Tuesday.

I took the advice and made the journey Tuesday night from Northwest Washington to Dulles for a 1:30 a.m. flight to San Salvador. The $3.85 off-peak fare on the debut evening of the rail extension took me through 25 stations, a transfer from the Red Line at Metro Center, and 90 minutes of riding — at least two times what it would have taken to drive at this late hour.

With a carry-on bag and a heavy backpack, I took off at 8:40 p.m. as cold rain fell in the nation’s capital, making my eight-minute walk from home to the Metro station the most miserable part of the trip.

Using Metro’s next-arrival tool, I timed my arrival at the Friendship Heights platform to within five minutes of the next downtown-bound train. I also gave myself plenty of time for potential transit hiccups, although the trip went smoothly. Metro got me to the airport three hours before departure, as recommended for international flights.

Traveling outside of rush hour meant many open seats but less-frequent service. After the 16-minute ride to Metro Center, I had just missed a Silver Line train. At the platform, Metro bollards had signs depicting an airplane and the airport’s code of IAD, while directing passengers to the lower platform. Overhead signs showed the next train to Ashburn would arrive in 11 minutes.

The doors of a 6000-series train opened at 9:22 p.m., and then began the nearly hour-long ride to Dulles. By the time the six-car train reached Wiehle-Reston East — the Silver Line’s previous terminus — the train was mostly empty. Three air travelers on my rail car continued passing through three other new stations before reaching Dulles.

A woman visiting from Toronto said she was happy to make the trip via Metro, saving money on what would have been “a very expensive Uber ride,” although she sighed about a “looong ride.”

Another passenger, Pamela Leahigh, of Southwest D.C., took one of the first trains to Dulles on Tuesday to catch a flight to Scotland. The mood on her train car was festive, she said, with people jumping in and out of the train to take photos of the shiny new stations.

“It felt old-fashioned yet modern at the same time,” she said.

My train arrived about 10:20 p.m. at the Dulles station, where about a dozen people, a mix of workers and travelers, waited for a D.C.-bound train. Views of the airport terminal are seen when exiting. Signage directs passengers to spacious elevators and long escalators, then to the indoor walkway between the station and baggage claim. It’s an easy six-minute walk in a climate-controlled pedestrian tunnel with three movable walkways.

Metro and the airports authority see the Silver Line as a significant boost for regional rail and air travel, which have faced pandemic-related slowdowns. Dulles’s passenger traffic is still recovering, partly hurt by a decline in international travel. Transit officials say the airport is a main destination for riders along the extension. The Metro line was envisioned before the airport opened 60 years ago and has been touted as alleviating a transportation barrier to reaching Dulles.

“When the airport was first opened almost exactly 60 years ago today, President Kennedy said that the building symbolizes the aspirations of the United States,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday at Dulles. “I think the same can be said of the Silver Line today, allowing people to affordably get to where they need to go.”

He continued: “All of us in the DMV have the experience of a friend saying that they’re coming to Washington, they’re flying in and you’re so excited. … And then there’s that little pause. ‘Wait a minute, which airport did you say you’re going to be coming through?’ Awkward pause no more because it will be easier no matter what.”

Easier, at least, if you have an arrival or departure within the Metro system’s hours. Passengers with early-morning or late-night flights still have to stick with alternatives. For example, the last D.C.-bound train out of Dulles is at 10:53 p.m. on weekdays, and the first train from D.C. to the airport on weekends isn’t until after 8 a.m.

The train also saved me at least $100. Because Metro has a flat $2 weekend and late-night fare, my return trip will be even cheaper (in comparison with Metro’s $6 maximum fare during peak travel periods). Parking at Dulles’s economy lot is $12 a day. Someone who doesn’t book ahead can end up at the much-pricier garages, where rates range from $19 to $27 a day. Taxi or Uber fares would have been more than $120 round trip.

I have driven to Dulles at least half a dozen times this year to pick up relatives or for my own travels. Most times, I drove the 24 miles from D.C. within 35 minutes. The most challenging and unpredictable stretch is the six miles of the Beltway on my route and the American Legion Bridge chokepoint. The remaining 13 miles on the Dulles Access Road are generally a breeze. One time this summer, a relative arrived at 4:30 p.m. on a Wednesday and the drive turned into a two-hour nightmare. Metro would have been a good choice.

The ride was long but convenient and a good choice for me over driving, but especially during rush hour or on days like Tuesday, when rain made for a chaotic drive.

