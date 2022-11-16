Pothole closes road in Germantown; drivers should avoid area

Crews are working to repair a large pothole on part of Clopper Road in Germantown, Md., after a 24-inch water main break.
The 24” water main repairs continue at Clopper Rd. The large pipe has been dug up and will be cut out and replaced at site of break as soon as water flow within the pipe can be completely stopped. This is often a challenge… getting valves to hold closed. pic.twitter.com/ZPu01VCJ91— WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) November 16, 2022
The rainy weather Tuesday made fixing the roadway more of a challenge, officials said, and fixing a “pipe of this size is not a quick fix.”
Drivers were advised to avoid the area, and no exact time was given as to when the repairs would be done and the roadway would reopen.
Digging continues on Clopper Rd to expose the broken 24” pipe and determine what type of repair is needed. There is no quick fix when it comes to this type of large, buried infrastructure. Water station til 10 pm at Clopper Mill Elem School. Thx 4 ur patience. pic.twitter.com/jeTgb0gf1Z— WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) November 16, 2022
