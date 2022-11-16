The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pothole closes road in Germantown; drivers should avoid area

Officials said a 24-inch water main break on Clopper Road likely caused the pothole

November 16, 2022 at 6:44 a.m. EST
A view of WSSC crews repairing a large water main break that caused a sinkhole on Clopper Road in Germantown. (WSSC)

Crews are working to repair a large pothole on part of Clopper Road in Germantown, Md., after a 24-inch water main break.

Officials from WSSC said on Twitter that the large pipe had to be dug up, cut and replaced at the site of the break but that first they had to wait for the water flow in the pipe to stop. The incident has closed Clopper Road in both directions between Mateny and Game Preserve roads.

The rainy weather Tuesday made fixing the roadway more of a challenge, officials said, and fixing a “pipe of this size is not a quick fix.”

Drivers were advised to avoid the area, and no exact time was given as to when the repairs would be done and the roadway would reopen.

