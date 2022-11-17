Md. toll lanes contract delayed in blow to Hogan’s traffic-relief plan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland transportation officials will not seek a 50-year contract to expand Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes until the spring, after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has left office, saying Thursday they have granted a private team more time to prepare a proposal. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The state extended a deadline until March 21 for the companies to submit their plans, putting the project in the hands of Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D), who has criticized it. The decision is a blow to Hogan’s signature traffic-relief plan, which he proposed in 2017 as a solution to crippling highway congestion in the Maryland suburbs.

Moore, who won the governor’s race this month, has said the tolls would be too expensive for most motorists and criticized the Hogan administration’s approach for what he called “very minimal public oversight and transparency.” Moore told The Post in June he would “make sure all ideas and concepts are heard” about other ways to alleviate congestion on the Beltway and I-270, such as adding reversible lanes, using highway shoulders and expanding MARC commuter rail service.

Transportation watchers have said they expect even more delays as Moore’s administration scrutinizes the plan’s financial details and explores possible design changes. Regardless of his views on the toll lanes, his administration will remain under pressure to address the 60-year-old American Legion Bridge, a major Beltway chokepoint that Maryland officials have said must be replaced before it becomes structurally unsafe.

In response to the Maryland Department of Transportation’s announcement, Moore spokesman Carter Elliott IV said Moore will pursue “a new type of proposal, one that works greatly with local stakeholders.” He did not elaborate.

MDOT also said Thursday it applied for a federal grant to replace the American Legion Bridge, saying the project “should have a competitive edge” for new infrastructure funding because it already has federal environmental approval.

It was unclear from the announcement why the state sought federal funding for the bridge, which is estimated to cost about $1 billion to replace and widen. Hogan previously said the private sector would finance all construction at “no net cost” to taxpayers in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue long-term.

MDOT officials and a spokesman for the governor’s office did not respond to questions, including about how much the state is seeking in federal construction aid.

Tanya Sheres, spokeswoman for Transurban, the Australian toll road operator leading the private team, thanked the Hogan administration “for advancing a bold vision for Maryland’s future.” She added, “We continue to work in close collaboration with all stakeholders to design and deliver a project that meets Maryland’s long-term objectives to drive community value.”

Project opponents seized on the state’s request for federal funding, saying the move contradicted Hogan’s promises that taxpayers would not have to pay for the highway expansions.

“The whole premise was that tolls would pay for it,” said Ben Ross, chair of the Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition. “Now they want federal money to subsidize it.”

Other project opponents said they hope the Moore administration will scrutinize what they believe are flaws in the toll lanes plan and seek more input from local officials.

Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery) said he was “ecstatic” about the delay. He said he believes a Moore administration “is really committed to engaging with the community and working with local leaders to make sure we get something that works for our communities and, most importantly, works for the taxpayers of Maryland.”

Supporters of the project said they were disappointed the contract wouldn’t be secured under Hogan, but said they remain confident the lanes will be built.

In a statement, the advocacy group Traffic Relief Now said, “Governor-Elect Wes Moore has a tremendous opportunity to be the leader to push this project over the goal line and finally get people moving again.”

Hogan had until Jan. 18, when he leaves office, to try to secure a long-term contract with the Transurban-led team. However, because any proposed contract would first need 30 days of legislative review, both project supporters and opponents have suspected time was quickly running out.

Maryland officials said they granted the Transurban team until March — a 10-month extension from the original deadline in May — to submit a proposed contract because the project’s federal environmental approval had been delayed by 10 months. Commitments in the federal approval affect how transportation projects are designed.

MDOT blamed part of the federal approval’s delay on “stakeholders” who had asked that the state further analyze ways to reduce effects on properties, parkland and historical sites, and to incorporate more transit, pedestrian and bicycle access into the project.

Hogan has made the Beltway and I-270 expansions his top transportation priority, saying building toll lanes via a public-private partnership was the only way the state could afford to provide motorists with badly needed traffic relief.

However, the project has run into intense opposition, including from some public officials in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties who said it would cause too much environmental damage and give short shrift to mass transit.

The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups have filed a lawsuit alleging the environmental study was flawed. A losing bidder on a contract to develop the lanes filed a bid protest pending in two Maryland courts. Signing a 50-year contract amid pending legal action also would greatly increase the state’s financial risk if the lawsuits end up causing delays.

Transurban has faced its own delays, such as not securing a lead construction contractor until September, 18 months after the state selected the Transurban team to design the lanes at its own expense in hopes of winning the long-term contract to finance, build and operate them.

The first 14-mile segment, with two toll lanes in each direction, would run on the Beltway from the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge to the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda. They would then run up I-270 to I-370. A second segment, extending up I-270 to Frederick, is undergoing a separate environmental study.

Under the plan, Maryland’s Beltway toll lanes would connect to those in Northern Virginia, creating a regionwide network of lanes where motorists could buy their way out of congestion.

Any proposed contract would go before the state’s Board of Public Works for approval. Along with Moore, that board after March will be composed of Treasurer Dereck E. Davis (D) and newly elected Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman (D).

Davis’s office has declined to comment on his position regarding the toll lanes proposal, saying he is reserving judgment until it comes before the board. Lierman has criticized it, saying the state should invest in expanding mass transit more than highways.

