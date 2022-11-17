Rail fare revenue remains down but Silver Line gives Metro optimism

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Silver Line riders, an increase in train availability, shorter wait times and an apparent decrease in fare evasion provided tempered optimism to Metro leaders in the face of a new financial snapshot Thursday that showed rail ridership continuing to struggle. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight An internal report on ridership and revenue spanning July to September showed more riders are returning to transit, but not enough to meet the agency’s conservative goals for the rail system, Metro board members were told during a regular meeting.

The report showed a 36 percent increase in ridership across the rail and bus system, compared with the same time last year, but that growth primarily was driven by ridership on Metrobus, which has rebounded to nearly pre-pandemic levels. By comparison, Metrorail has underperformed by 6 percent when compared to projections set more than a year ago.

As Metro leaders continue to bask in the opening of the Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport, they faced the reality Thursday that the transit agency must brace for a nearly $150 million operating budget shortfall next summer. Metro’s top official noted the ridership numbers don’t take into account significant developments over the past month he said are changing the fortunes of the rail system, which generates most of the transit agency’s revenue.

“I think it’s clear if you’re out in the system, ridership is definitely coming back,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said. “And I will say, I think a lot of it has also to do with our frequency. We are running a lot more frequent service.”

During the three-month span beginning July 1, ridership for Metrorail, Metrobus and the MetroAccess paratransit service totaled 45.6 million trips. Rail ridership increased 43 percent to 20.1 million trips while falling short of projections, but ridership on Metrobus outpaced the rail system with 25.1 million trips — 29 percent above Metro’s projections, Metro officials said.

Transit officials blamed lackluster rail ridership growth on a proliferation in telework. Trains are carrying about half the passengers they did before the pandemic as workers have either abandoned offices or reduced days that involve commuting.

The result has been calamitous for Metro’s finances. Nearly $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid buffered the loss of fares since 2020, but that money will run out next year, leaving a nearly $150 million gap that’s projected to exceed $500 million in 2024 unless ridership dramatically improves or the agency cuts service.

The same trends are affecting transit services nationwide, but Metro also is hampered by a train shortage that began in October 2021. A federal derailment investigation last fall uncovered a defect in the wheels of several 7000-series cars, leading to the suspension of a model that makes up 60 percent of Metro’s fleet.

Metrorail’s regulator has allowed the transit agency to phase them back in with frequent inspections.

The surge in reinstated cars has allowed Metro to put as many as 29 of its eight-car, 7000-series trains back into service each day, up from between 12 to 16 last month.

Metro board member Tracy Hadden Loh said the increase in available trains already is noticeable. Metro customer surveys have repeatedly indicated frequency and reliability are the two most important factors when residents decide whether to ride Metro.

“Every day the service is a little bit better and it’s something you can feel in real time,” Loh said. “I had my fastest trip ever since joining the [Metro] board from my home to headquarters this morning. It was fantastic.”

The additional cars also will help Metro to decrease crowding on the Red Line.

“We are definitely turning on the rail side,” Clarke said. “Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday are clearly the higher days. We’re seeing that nationally, as well. But I’ll tell you, we hit just over 305,000 [daily trips] yesterday. So that’s four Wednesdays in a row we’ve been over the 300,000 mark by rail.”

Metro is coming off the grand opening this week of the Silver Line extension, an eight-year, $3 billion rail expansion into Northern Virginia. The start of service on the 11.5-mile stretch from Wiehle-Reston East to Loudoun County includes a long-desired stop at Dulles International Airport. The extension’s opening included several ribbon-cuttings and opening ceremonies to mark the transit system’s largest expansion in eight years.

Metro said it recorded about 7,000 trips Tuesday at the new Silver Line stations.

Officials believe many of those passengers are new riders who might otherwise have driven to Dulles for their flight. New apartments and condominiums also have sprouted up along the Silver Line, leading to optimism that they will soon house frequent Metro riders.

Also Thursday, Metro officials said they are seeing a noticeable decrease in the number of people evading fares across the rail and bus system since Metro Transit Police stepped up fare evasion enforcement. Officers are patrolling stations in groups to deter fare evasion. Clarke said their presence has turned back many who had approached station gates looking to jump over.

Clarke has said Metro’s goal is to deter fare-evaders, rather than ticket or arrest them. So far, he said, police have handed out 35 tickets during the first two weeks of enforcement.

“Every time the police are out there, we’ve had everything from dozens to hundreds of people during a deployment turn around, or what they call re-correcting or adjusting behavior,” Clarke said. “People that were clearly going to violate the gate either went to pay or they were told to pay and then they added value [to cards].”

Fare evasion has been cited by customers and elected officials as a factor that is discouraging fare-paying customers from using Metro. The transit agency has also begun testing prototypes of new fare gates at the Fort Totten station aimed at curbing fare evasion.

One of the prototypes blocks people from planting their hands on the sides of the gates to help swing their legs over barriers, while the other uses plastic shields that part when a SmarTrip card is used.

