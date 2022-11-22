District faces disability rights lawsuit over bike lane designs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, is seeking to have the District Department of Transportation rethink its approach to designing bike lanes and provide more accessible parking across the city.

The bike lanes at issue include those on a stretch of 17th Street NW in the Dupont Circle area. The lanes run alongside the curb, separating bikes from traffic with a line of parking spaces. The lawsuit alleges that design makes it difficult for people who use wheelchairs or walkers to get safely from their vehicles to the sidewalk.

“It’s dangerous,” said Theodosia Robinson, 70, one of the plaintiffs. She uses a walker and described close calls with cyclists. “There has to be a safer way.”

District Department of Transportation officials declined to comment, citing the litigation.

The protected bike lanes are favored by cycling advocates in many cases because they create a physical barrier of parked cars between cyclists and moving vehicles. The District plans to install 10 miles of the lanes annually for the next three years.

But as cities have installed them, officials and advocates have also grappled with the obstacle they can create for people with disabilities.

“If not planned carefully, separated bike lane installations can potentially impede access to the curb for alighting motor vehicle passengers or transit users,” the Federal Highway Administration notes in a design guide.

The guide includes an example of how the lanes can incorporate dedicated disabled parking and loading zones with safe crossings to the sidewalk. Such a design provides enough space for someone to deploy a wheelchair ramp from their vehicle without having to enter the bike lane.

The lawsuit says the District has taken that approach in rare instances, and includes an image of a blue-painted parking bay next to a bike lane on K Street NW near 4th Street NW. But it alleges that officials have determined they are not generally required to provide dedicated accessible parking outside downtown areas.

“Without accessible parking spaces, residents and visitors with disabilities are forced to park in spaces that put them at risk of serious injury or death,” the complaint alleges. “Wheelchair users require dedicated space around their parking spaces to ensure their safety when entering and/or exiting their vehicles.”

In the complaint, Robinson alleged she has had to rely on rides from friends to get to appointments because of the lack of reliable parking. Dana Bolles, the other plaintiff, said she accesses her van using a wheelchair ramp but has found since moving to the District this year that many places are inaccessible.

“Now, she limits her travel,” according to the lawsuit.

Robinson and Bolles were joined in the lawsuit by the DC Center for Independent Living, which provides services to people with disabilities, and the Dupont East Civic Action Association, a neighborhood group that has long tangled with bike-lane advocates.

The complaint also alleges that the District does not have adequate parking for people with disabilities across the board, pointing to red-capped meters that are too close to trees, planters, bike racks and trash cans. The complaint alleges that only 400 of the city’s 20,000 metered parking spaces are accessible.

Maia Goodell, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the case could end with an expert developing a plan to ensure the District improves accessibility while making changes to existing projects.

“It’s both forward-looking and looking to remedy some of the things that have gone in that are just violations of the law,” she said.

