Montgomery judge closes hearing on I-270, Beltway toll lanes bid protest

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Montgomery County judge closed a hearing Tuesday concerning a bid protest over one of Maryland’s largest highway projects, after lawyers for the state and winning companies said opening the hearing to the media and public could disclose confidential information. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The protest by a losing bidder concerns the first contract the state awarded last year in a project potentially worth billions of dollars to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes.

Lawyers for both the Maryland Department of Transportation and the winning bidder, a team of companies led by Australian toll road operator Transurban, asked that the hearing be closed and its transcript sealed to prevent the possibility of proprietary bid details being discussed publicly.

“The state is certainly in favor of transparency but also does not want to run the risk of accidentally disclosing the confidential information of any of these proposers,” said Lydia Hoover, an assistant attorney general representing MDOT.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin G. Hessler said Maryland law allowed him to weigh the need for public access against the state’s and companies’ needs to keep competitive business information confidential.

Advertisement

“I’m certainly aware of the fact that there is an important public interest in transparency in regard to proceedings of this significance,” Hessler said.

However, the judge said he would close the hearing and seal the transcript to “balance that against the need for confidentiality with regard to proprietary and commercial information.”

The bid protest concerns a “predevelopment agreement” in which the Transurban team committed to design the lanes at its own expense. Winning that first contract was most significant, however, because it also gave the Transurban team the right of first refusal on a 50-year contract — expected to be worth billions of dollars — to build and operate the lanes. The winner of the long-term contract also would finance construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue as part of a public-private partnership.

A losing bid team, led by Spanish firm Cintra, has argued the state improperly awarded the first contract because the Transurban team lacked a construction contractor at the time and had “gamed” the selection process by assuming unrealistically low construction costs. MDOT has countered that the bid protest was filed too late and that the state’s selection process was proper under the project’s procurement rules.

Advertisement

MDOT announced last week it will hold off on seeking approval of a 50-year contract until this spring. State officials said they needed to give the Transurban team more time to submit a long-term contract proposal because the project’s federal environmental approval, which is needed to design the lanes, was delayed by 10 months. The delay was a political blow to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who leaves office in January and has made the toll lanes plan his signature traffic-relief proposal.

A Washington Post reporter in the courtroom asked that the judge allow the news organization time to consult with a lawyer before he closed the hearing, but the judge said the case needed to proceed, noting the eight lawyers present and “ready to go.”

It’s unclear when the judge will issue a decision, but either side is expected to appeal an unfavorable ruling. The state’s Court of Special Appeals is already considering whether the Cintra team filed its bid protest in time.

The project also faces a federal environmental lawsuit filed by opponents.

GiftOutline Gift Article