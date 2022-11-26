Metrobus struck by gunfire in D.C. in an apparent road rage incident

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A person in a private vehicle shot at a Metrobus traveling in Southeast Washington on Saturday afternoon, officials said, the second suspected case of road rage in D.C. in less than 24 hours. About 1 p.m., Metro Transit Police responded to a report of gunfire striking a Metrobus operating on the M6 route near Southern Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue SE, according to Ian Janetta, a Metro spokesman.

Janetta said it appears that a person riding in a private vehicle shot at the bus, hitting it in the front and rear, in an apparent road rage incident. Five people were aboard the bus at the time, but none were injured, he said.

The bus operator has been offered assistance to cope with the incident, Janetta added.

Metro Transit Police, D.C. police and Prince George’s County police are working to find the suspect or suspects, Janetta said. He added that Metrobus service continues in the area but that there may be delays because of the investigation.

The suspected road rage incident is the second possible one in less than 24 hours in the District. D.C. police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Third Street Tunnel just before 9 p.m. Friday. In that incident, a woman was shot in the leg and later hospitalized, police said. D.C. police are searching for a black Honda Accord that may have been involved.

