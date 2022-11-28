The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Delays for riders on Metro’s Green Line

November 28, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. EST
Riders on Metro’s Green Line said there are delays due to earlier fire department activity outside the Anacostia station.

There were briefly no trains running between the Navy Yard and Southern Avenue stops. Train service resumed around 9 a.m., but Metro said there may be some lingering delays.

