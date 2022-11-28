Federal probe begins into crash of small plane into Maryland power lines

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal probe began Monday into what caused a small plane to crash into a power line tower and power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, prompting a complex rescue effort to safely remove the pilot and passenger aboard.

The crash in suburban Montgomery County outside Washington also caused power outages to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses and led the state's largest school district to cancel classes. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board said Monday they are investigating the incident, although neither was releasing additional information, and the cause of the crash wasn't known.

The single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into wires near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, the FAA said. Two people onboard were pulled from the plane and onto large buckets attached to towering cranes shortly after midnight Monday.

Montgomery County fire officials said both suffered orthopedic injuries, trauma and had “hypothermia issues.” Maryland State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington and his passenger as Janet Williams, 66, of Louisiana.

The aircraft, which began service in 1977, had departed from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., according to the FAA.

Flight-tracking data shows the plane had made a trip from Gaithersburg to White Plains on Sunday morning. It then began the return trip in the afternoon, according to data from tracking service Flightradar24. The plane is registered to MFC Corp. in downtown Washington, with Patrick Merkle listed as president, according to FAA records.

Weather in Washington at the time was misty and rainy, although it wasn’t clear Monday if weather was a factor in the crash. Federal officials said investigators with the NTSB will lead the investigation.

A small plane crashed into high-voltage power lines in Montgomery County, Md., on Nov. 27, cutting power to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses. (Video: Reuters)

The crash occurred at a Pepco transmission line near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village area. The plane became entangled in high-voltage power lines north of Montgomery Village in Gaithersburg.

The plane appeared to be suspended or entangled in or near cabling and the latticework of a tower that supports the transmission lines. On Monday, Pepco officials said crews continued to assess damage to power equipment and the tower, and would make any necessary repairs.

Power was restored at 1:34 a.m. Monday, and the plane was removed about 3 a.m. Williams was pulled from the plane at 12:25 a.m. Residents who spent hours watching the incident clapped as she was lowered in a bucket. The pilot came down about 11 minutes later.

Before the rescue, Montgomery County Public Schools canceled Monday classes, as did Montgomery College. The crash also disrupted operations on Metro’s Red Line and at least two hospitals, officials said.

This crash was the latest to rattle the Gaithersburg community. Since 1983, there have been at least 30 airplane crashes at or near the airpark, which opened in 1959.

Six people were killed when a twin-­engine jet, on its final approach to the airport, crashed into a home in December 2014. That incident raised alarm among residents, who demanded safety changes for those traveling to the airpark, which was intended to relieve aviation congestion at Reagan National Airport.

Jeff Guzzetti, a former FAA and NTSB investigator who isn’t connected to the current probe, said poor visibility caused by bad weather could be a likely cause, although he said mechanical problems can’t be ruled out.

“From my experience, it’s usually exactly what it looks like, which is an airplane encountering poor visibility and low ceilings as it’s descending near an airport and it got a little bit too close to the ground,” Guzzetti said.

He said the NTSB will examine what weather information and forecast Merkle had available before departing and whether he received updated information during his flight.

“They’re lucky to be alive,” Guzzetti said.

Dana Hedgpeth, Martin Weil and Dan Morse contributed to this report.

