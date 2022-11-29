Metro briefly suspends part of Blue Line for small fire at Pentagon City

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro temporarily suspended service on part of the Blue Line in Virginia for about 30 minutes on Tuesday after a small fire at a Metro station, officials said. Arlington County fire officials responded about 2:20 p.m. to a fire involving trash at the Pentagon City station, authorities said. Train service was suspended between the National Airport and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Metro said shuttle buses were requested to bridge the gap in rail service. Photos posted to social media appeared to show smoke inside the station. No injuries were reported.

Arlington officials said the fire was extinguished about 2:50 p.m. and crews were working to remove the smoke. Metro restored service while temporarily bypassing the Pentagon City station.

Authorities warned of traffic delays in the area of S. Hayes Street between Army Navy Drive and South 15th Street.

