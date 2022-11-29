Metro briefly suspends part of Blue Line for small fire at Pentagon City

Metro temporarily suspended service on part of the Blue Line in Virginia for about 30 minutes on Tuesday after a small fire at a Metro station, officials said.
Metro said shuttle buses were requested to bridge the gap in rail service. Photos posted to social media appeared to show smoke inside the station. No injuries were reported.
Arlington officials said the fire was extinguished about 2:50 p.m. and crews were working to remove the smoke. Metro restored service while temporarily bypassing the Pentagon City station.
Authorities warned of traffic delays in the area of S. Hayes Street between Army Navy Drive and South 15th Street.
Yep, that's smoke. #WMATA— @MetroReasons@thepit.social (@MetroReasons) November 29, 2022
Image from: https://t.co/8LIVQciRTo pic.twitter.com/PXinK06nPV
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Plane crash: Federal probe begins into crash of small plane into power lines
Silver Line: For Dulles, rail extension comes as airport begins makeover
Amtrak: Railroads to settle years-long dispute over Gulf Coast passenger service
I-95: After meltdown paralyzed I-95, Virginia agencies prepare for winter driving
Read ID: States begin final push for compliance as Real ID deadline nears