Street closures planned Wednesday for Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Motorists driving in downtown Washington should brace for street closures Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours tied to the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse. This year is the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree, an event that often complicates the evening commute in the nation’s capital.

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed from about 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

∙ 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue SW

∙ C Street between 17th Street and 18th Street NW

∙ D Street between 17th Street and 18th Street NW

∙ E Street between 17th Street and 18th Street NW

∙ F Street between 17th Street and 18th Street NW

∙ G Street between 17th Street and 18th Street NW

∙ New York Avenue between 17th Street and 18th Street NW

∙ Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street NW

Advertisement

∙ 15th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue SW

∙ Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street NW

No parking will be allowed on the following streets between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

∙ 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue NW

∙ Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street NW

∙ 15th Street between F Street and Constitution Avenue NW

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, are expected to attend the lighting. CBS will broadcast the ceremony on Dec. 11. It will be hosted by LL Cool J.

The event is only open to those who received tickets through a lottery system. The site will then be free to visit and open to the public from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The National Park Foundation said lights on the National Christmas Tree and 58 smaller trees that surround it will turn on around sunset each evening.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting began during the administration of President Calvin Coolidge, according to the National Park Service.

GiftOutline Gift Article