D.C. lifts weight restrictions, reopens Roosevelt Bridge to all traffic

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Theodore Roosevelt Bridge reopened to all traffic Wednesday as the District lifted weight restrictions that had been in place since mid-February. The shift marks the completion of nearly 10 months of emergency closures and repairs at the span that carries Interstate 66 over the Potomac River. In February the District Department of Transportation abruptly closed part of it to traffic after an inspection found steel support beams had continued to deteriorate.

Vehicles weighing more than 10 tons, including buses, had been detoured onto other Potomac River crossings during construction. DDOT on Wednesday said bus operators can resume their normal routes.

The agency said that work “to complete non-critical repairs” continues on the span, with the right lane closed in the westbound side and “drivers should anticipate light delays due to this closure.”

Advertisement

After the early February inspection on the 58-year-old bridge crew worked on fixes to the bridge deck as well as the superstructure that supports the deck. The work involved repairing steel floor beams that have corroded over time from the salt mixture applied for snowstorms. City officials said the closures and weight restrictions, although disruptive to commutes, were necessary for the safety of the road used.

The District is planning a $150 million overhaul of the bridge within the decade that will involve significant structural repairs and upgrades.

GiftOutline Gift Article