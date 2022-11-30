Maryland extends grace period for late fees on unpaid tolls to Dec. 14

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Motorists with unpaid video tolls in Maryland will have until Dec. 14 to pay in full and avoid late fees after a state board on Wednesday extended the pandemic-era grace period by two weeks. The grace period, which started in February, was scheduled to end by midnight Wednesday. However, the board for the Maryland Transportation Authority extended the deadline after authority officials said they’d been inundated with people trying to pay at the last minute.

William Pines, the authority’s executive director, said customer service centers that typically close at 4:30 p.m. had stayed open until as late as 1:45 a.m. this week to serve people who had lined up before closing time to pay their debts.

The nine-month grace period allowed motorists to avoid the $25 civil penalty attached to each tolling transaction after 30 days if they paid by Nov. 30. The plan affected vehicles that drove through toll booths without an E-ZPass transponder and whose owners then ignored the toll bill received by mail.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday, the authority had waived $151 million in civil penalties for about 773,000 motorists and businesses that paid off their toll debt, Pines said.

Accounts past due after Dec. 14 will be referred to the state’s collections unit and to the Motor Vehicle Administration, which flags the vehicle’s registration so it may not be renewed until the tolls and late penalties are paid, officials said.

Vehicle owners may pay their tolls online at www.driveezmd.com, call 866-320-9995, or visit a customer service center at some toll facilities and MVA offices.

GiftOutline Gift Article