Delays on Beltway inner loop near Dulles Toll Road following crash

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed several lanes along the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Northern Virginia and left at least one person with serious injuries.
BELTWAY INNER LOOP: Crash btwn VA-7/Leesburg Pike & Dulles Toll Rd has EXPRESS LANES BLOCKED. Traffic is squeezing by to the right in the main lanes. (7:15am) #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RB1T2lxxmG— Michelle Logan (@MichelleLoganTV) December 1, 2022
Delays were starting at the Springfield interchange and continued onto Interstate 66. Transportation officials warned drivers to expect “extended closures” of the Beltway and did not have an estimate as to when the highway would fully reopen.
UPDATE: Multi-Vehicle Crash with Injury. I-495 NB (Inner Loop) at VA-267 (Exit 45). Ffx Co, VA. All Express Lanes and 3 left General Purpose Lanes remain blocked. 1 right GP Lane open. Delays begin in the Springfield Interchange and extend on I-66 EB. Extended closure expected.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 1, 2022
On Twitter, Fairfax County fire officials said one person had life-threatening injuries and advised drivers to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
