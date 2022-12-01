The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Delays on Beltway inner loop near Dulles Toll Road following crash

Drivers should expect “extended closures” on parts of the highway, transportation officials said.

By
December 1, 2022 at 9:02 a.m. EST

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed several lanes along the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Northern Virginia and left at least one person with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. near the Dulles Toll Road exit in the McLean area. Transportation officials said three of the highway’s main lanes were blocked, along with all of the express lanes.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Delays were starting at the Springfield interchange and continued onto Interstate 66. Transportation officials warned drivers to expect “extended closures” of the Beltway and did not have an estimate as to when the highway would fully reopen.

On Twitter, Fairfax County fire officials said one person had life-threatening injuries and advised drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Transportation, commuting and the pandemic

Plane crash: ‘Please hurry’: In 911 call, pilot in Md. crash cites visibility issues

Silver Line: For Dulles, rail extension comes as airport begins makeover

Amtrak: Railroads to settle years-long dispute over Gulf Coast passenger service

I-95: After meltdown paralyzed I-95, Virginia agencies prepare for winter driving

Read ID: States begin final push for compliance as Real ID deadline nears

Loading...