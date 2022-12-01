Delays on Beltway inner loop near Dulles Toll Road following crash

The incident happened around 8 a.m. near the Dulles Toll Road exit in the McLean area. Transportation officials said three of the highway’s main lanes were blocked, along with all of the express lanes.

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed several lanes along the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Northern Virginia and left at least one person with serious injuries.

BELTWAY INNER LOOP: Crash btwn VA-7/Leesburg Pike & Dulles Toll Rd has EXPRESS LANES BLOCKED. Traffic is squeezing by to the right in the main lanes. (7:15am) #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RB1T2lxxmG

Delays were starting at the Springfield interchange and continued onto Interstate 66. Transportation officials warned drivers to expect “extended closures” of the Beltway and did not have an estimate as to when the highway would fully reopen.