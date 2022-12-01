D.C. proposes free Metrobus service in city with expanded major routes

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. leaders are scheduled to vote on legislation next week that would make Metrobus free to ride in the District. The proposal replaces another that would have given D.C. residents $100 a month to subsidize their use of the Metro system, although city leaders say they hope to fund a subsidy in the future. If approved, the District would join Alexandria in going fare-free in the Washington region.

The measure also would include round-the-clock service for some major Metrobus routes. D.C. Council members are expected to vote Tuesday. The changes would begin in July.

The proposed switch from monthly transit subsidies to free Metrobus rides was pitched by Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who had floated the idea of a monthly transit subsidy before the pandemic. It was driven partly by costs: Mendelson said he wasn’t sure the city could afford the subsidy program.

Making Metrobus free in the city would cost the District about $43 million annually. The monthly subsidy carried a price tag of about $150 million.

Allen said the proposal would boost the entire Metro system, calling it a “game changer” that would help residents, particularly those with lower incomes, and the transit agency. While Metrobus ridership is at about 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, passenger counts on the rail system are about half of 2019 numbers.

“As we see our ridership in bus increase, we are also going to see our ridership in rail increase,” Allen said.

Beginning in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, 2024, the bill includes a clause for a program that would give D.C. residents a monthly $100 subsidy for Metro rail or bus service, although that wouldn’t be funded in the beginning. Mendelson said the amount could also change since buses would be free.

“I think it’s going to induce ridership,” Mendelson said of the legislation. “It’s going to be very good for our ridership.”

Only a handful of cities nationwide offer free transit rides, the largest of which has been Kansas City, Mo. Alexandria’s DASH bus system ended fares in September 2021.

The number of jurisdictions dropping fares has risen amid a pandemic that has decimated transit agency budgets.

For Metro, nearly $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid buffered the loss of fares since 2020, but that money will run out next year, leaving a nearly $150 million gap that’s projected to exceed $500 million in 2024 unless ridership dramatically improves or the agency cuts service.

Metro also is hampered by a train shortage that began in October 2021. A federal derailment investigation last fall uncovered a defect in the wheels of several 7000-series cars, leading to the suspension of a model that makes up 60 percent of Metro’s fleet.

