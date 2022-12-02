Amtrak touts ridership growth as sign of recovery from pandemic

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amtrak recorded significant passenger growth in its most recent fiscal year and grew operating revenue by 48 percent, officials with the railway system said, touting the company's most promising signs of recovery from a pandemic that slashed ridership and earnings.

Amtrak officials said strong ticket-revenue growth combined with infrastructure investments using federal money are setting the railroad on a path to expand beyond pre-pandemic service levels, even as challenges remain and ridership is below 2019 numbers — especially outside the Northeast.

“We can see it coming. This is not the hopelessness that there was at the beginning of the pandemic,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in an interview. “There’s an entirely new interest in train travel.”

In an annual report this week, Amtrak noted ridership growth of 89 percent compared with the previous year — a gain of 10.8 million riders, for a total of 22.9 million — as it restored canceled routes and expanded service to new destinations.

September ridership was 15 percent below pre-pandemic levels systemwide, officials said, improving toward the end of a fiscal year in which ridership was off about 30 percent. Improvement was strongest in Amtrak’s most lucrative region: The busy Northeast Corridor is at 91 percent of pre-pandemic levels, fueled by strong numbers on the Northeast Regional route connecting Boston to Virginia Beach, which is back to 2019 levels.

Amtrak still has a ways to go to reach the demand it recorded before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on transportation services. The railroad carried 32.5 million passenger trips nationwide in 2019, a record year for the passenger railroad.

When the pandemic struck in early 2020, ridership plummeted 97 percent, service was slashed and the company reduced its workforce by 20 percent. The health crisis derailed projections that 2020 would yield positive earnings for the first time in Amtrak’s 50 years.

The railroad, which received about $2 billion from Congress in 2019, relied on $3.7 billion in federal bailout money to survive the pandemic. The infrastructure law passed last year is further boosting its recovery with the infusion of $66 billion for rail over five years, aiding Amtrak’s capital projects and service expansion.

Amtrak’s report indicates that growing ridership and revenue helped to reduce operating losses by $145 million in the fiscal year that ended in September. The company reported an operating loss of $884.9 million, an 18.2 percent improvement over the previous budget year.

Amtrak chief executive Stephen Gardner said in a statement the federal investment ensures more trains are back to more places “to connect more people across America.”

Amtrak leaders say data shows Americans want those connections. Of the nearly 23 million passenger trips made in the past fiscal year, officials said 7 million involved first-time train riders. During the peak spring and summer travel season, Harris said, the railroad saw more than 500,000 new customers each month, as well as a younger demographic interested in more sustainable transportation.

The growth last year was especially pronounced in the Northeast Corridor, where ridership of 9.2 million was more than double the 4.4 million from a year earlier. Amtrak’s recovery is stronger than that of commuter railroads in the corridor, partly because of changes in the workplace.

Amtrak said the commuting shift has helped it to gain “super commuters.” In places like New York, Harris said, some who used to live in Manhattan and moved farther out are occasionally commuting by train into the city.

Amtrak has restored all but one route — its Montreal service, which officials expect will resume in the spring. Systemwide, some trains are running with fewer cars and fewer passenger seats. Acela, the company’s premier service connecting the nation’s capital to New York and Boston, is using four fewer trains as business travel continues to lag.

Harris said some trains are shorter because the company is working to finish maintenance on rail cars parked during the pandemic as Amtrak also recovers from a worker shortage. The company has hired more than 3,700 people to support service restoration and capacity expansion in the past year, officials said.

Expansions this year included the return of trains to Burlington, Vt., for the first time since 1953. A new service, the Berkshire Flyer, was introduced for summer travel between New York and Pittsfield, Mass. New round trips were added between Washington and Virginia’s Norfolk and Roanoke areas. The company recently reached an agreement with freight railroads to bring back passenger trains to the Gulf Coast area.

Amtrak expects to introduce new train cars on its Acela line next year, is advancing plans to replace Amtrak-owned locomotives and rail cars, and is refurbishing old cars to better accommodate long-distance travelers.

Harris said the company expects a rebound to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels this fiscal year, but it might be a couple more years before those 32.5 million passengers are back on its tracks.

“We’re not all the way there yet,” Harris said. “But the growth this year has been really strong.”

