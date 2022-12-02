Why the changed commute could unleash a homebuilding boom

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A shift to hybrid work schedules has emerged as a pandemic-era perk for many workers. And if it proves to be long-lived, experts say, that new mode of working could have significant consequences for commuting and lifestyle choices. Jordan Rappaport, a senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, examined one of those possible effects in a recent study, looking at how the time saved by not commuting each weekday — potentially hundreds of hours a year in the nation's largest metro areas — might increase how far people are willing to live from offices in the heart of major urban areas.

Rappaport said he expects a continued telework trend would lead to a boom in construction of single-family homes. The effects could be striking in Rappaport’s estimation: 427,000 more homes of that type built a year in cities across the country, roughly double the annual figure in the years before the pandemic.

The Washington Post spoke to Rappaport about how the pandemic might change where people live and work for the long term, and what that change might mean for transportation systems and neighborhoods closer to downtowns.

Q: You looked at the relationship between commuting time and housing construction. What was the picture there before the pandemic?

A: Where you saw very long outer commutes you saw much lower home construction. Commute time is strongly positively related to population: A lot of bigger metropolitan areas have longer commutes from their outer suburbs. And that negative correlation between home construction and the commute from the outer suburbs approximately corresponds to a negative relationship between home construction and population for metropolitan areas over 3 million. So generally, if you see metropolitan areas over 3 million, and as they get larger, you generally see their population growth is slower.

Q: Is it reasonable to think that this is because once you have too long of a commute, it just takes too much time out of your day, out of your week?

A: Yes, I think that’s absolutely true. Commuting is one of the activities that Americans say they dislike most. When people are looking at where to live, two key considerations are how expensive are homes and how long a commute is this going to be. So in the end, it’s definitely the case that for metropolitan areas, there’s some limit to how far they can spread out. You also see that in the data, that as metropolitan population starts to increase, eventually land area increases less than proportionately, so there’s something pulling settlement towards the center. So I definitely think it’s true that those really long commutes from the outer suburbs are strongly discouraging construction there.

Q: You looked at the shift to hybrid work. What did you find there and why do you expect that the change to those kinds of schedules would have an impact?

A: Take Washington, D.C., for example. If someone who had been making five round trip commutes instead makes three round trip commutes, and they’re coming from the outer suburbs, that will save that person 280 hours per year. So I can look at this relationship between commuting time and home construction and I say, ‘well, if that relation approximately holds going forward, then if households are saving 280 hours per week, that’s going to make households more willing to live in the outer suburbs.’ Then you can link that to home construction. For Washington, I would expect in the metropolitan area, home construction to more than double compared to what it was in the few years prior to the pandemic.

Washington, D.C., as the center of national government and a large number of businesses, has some really nice amenities there. All those make Washington, D.C., an attractive place to live. But of course, high house prices in Washington, D.C., and the long, crowded commutes make it a much less pleasant place. And so, to the extent that you can ameliorate those commutes — make them less frequent so it’s less time — that’s going to mean that more people are going to want to live in Washington, D.C.

Q: Do you see evidence that these trends are really taking hold and we can expect that they’re going to hold for the long term?

A: I think that it’s too soon to say what the trends are. It easily can take two years from when you conceive of a new project until you are ready to start building the first single-family home there. It’s going to take businesses a long time to figure out how to balance remote working with working in the office. There’s going to be a lot of experimentation. And you’re going to need time for the infrastructure in the outer suburbs to adjust. As more people move there, that’s going to create some demand for highways and infrastructure more generally — for sewers or electric lines and, over the longer term, new schools. So I do think you’re going see outer suburbs move farther away, but that’s going to be playing out for quite a long time.

Q: Something that there’s quite a lot of activism around is upzoning, and creating denser communities in the suburbs. What you’re talking about here feels sort of centrifugal. How do you expect these trends to interact?

A: A metropolitan area like Washington — which has so many advantages, both in terms of the large companies, the national government, great amenities, great museums — the reason why more people don’t move there right now is the very high housing prices and the very long commutes. And so to the extent that you could make the commuting time go down, the costs that offset the benefits of living in Washington have gone down a little bit. What I think you’ll see happen is that rather than the current population moving outward, in the end, what you’ll have is just more people moving into the metropolitan area. So in the end, particularly for a metropolitan area like D.C. where there is a lot of stuff going on in the center, I still think that there’ll be considerable demand to live closer.

Q: What do you expect these changes are going to mean in terms of the modes of transportation that people use to get around urban areas?

A: There’s no doubt that the switch to hybrid working presents a challenge for large mass transit systems. If you have a lot of workers only coming three times a week instead of five, that’s a big, big blow to ridership. To the extent that you’re commuting in less, you probably are willing to take an automobile. So I think that mass transit is going to have to probably compete a bit more on service quality than it did previously. In the short term, less people coming will alleviate of the traffic. But eventually, as the metropolitan areas grow, that traffic may come back. So I still think that there is a compelling reason in the largest metropolitan areas for people to use transit.

Q: What do you see as the main takeaway here?

A: The evidence suggests that there are centripetal forces that keep metropolitan areas from continually expanding outward, and that centripetal force is going to remain. People are going to continue to be tied to their physical offices, but the tether is going to be a little bit looser than in the past. I don’t think you’re going to see this huge growth for rural locations. Metropolitan areas will continue to be where people overwhelmingly choose to live, where businesses locate. Metropolitan areas such as Washington will continue to have vibrancy. It’s just that that force will be a little less strong.

