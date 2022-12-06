D.C. Council scheduled to vote Tuesday on making Metrobus rides free

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal that would make Metrobus rides free, making the District the most populous city in the nation to waive fares for public transportation. If passed, fares would be waived for all passengers boarding a Metrobus within city limits, starting July 1. The proposal also would expand Metrobus service round-the-clock on several of the transit system’s busiest routes to help late-night service workers who often rely on expensive ride-share services after Metrobus and Metrorail have closed.

The pandemic highlighted the role of public buses in transporting people who have no alternatives, as well as workers in the retail, service, health and food industries who helped to keep society functioning during the initial months of restrictions. A movement to make public transit free for riders gained momentum nationwide, with agencies in cities such as Richmond, Kansas City, Mo., and Alexandria forgoing fares.

Advertisement

Supporters of the D.C. legislation said the proposal would give lower-income residents with limited transportation options more financial security in one of the nation’s most expensive cities, while also removing a burden for jobseekers and businesses struggling with labor shortages. More than 80 percent of Metrobus users in D.C. live in the District.

“Good transportation policy broadens the market,” said Ché Ruddell-Tabisola, director of government affairs and member advocacy for the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. “It’s really important for the revitalization of downtown, where the pandemic’s effects are being felt every day. … And then for the workforce, if you’re closing bar or you’re closing in the kitchen and might not get off work until 11 or 12-plus at night, having safe, reliable, clean and now free transportation — that’s great.”

The path to possible free bus service in the District arrived incrementally over the years.

Advertisement

In 2013, then-council member Muriel E. Bowser (D), helped to launch the city’s Kids Ride Free program, allowing D.C. students to ride the bus free, subsidized by the city. The program was expanded two years later, when Bowser became mayor, to include trains. Metro also discounts trips for seniors and people with disabilities.

Beginning in March 2020, transit leaders waived Metrobus fares through January 2021 to protect bus operators from the coronavirus by requiring passengers to board from rear doors, limiting contact with drivers. The farebox and first rows of seating were cordoned to create a buffer.

While ridership during the early months of the pandemic was dramatically lower than pre-pandemic levels, Metro officials said ridership fell when fare collection resumed. District and Metro officials say they hope free bus rides also will lead to more people riding Metrorail, which is not included in the proposal and continues to draw about half of pre-pandemic ridership.

Advertisement

Riders will continue to pay standard fares when boarding buses in Virginia or Maryland.

The initial version of the bill, known as “Metro for D.C.,” was pitched by D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) in early 2020. It proposed giving all city residents $100 a month in transit credits for use on Metrobus, Metrorail and other regional transit providers. The cost of the program was to be funded by excess city tax revenue.

But the cost of the program — estimated at about $150 million annually — was projected to be steep. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) also said Metro board member Tracy Hadden Loh, who represents the District’s interests on the board, indicated that managing and syncing the subsidy with Metro’s rail fare gate system might prove complex.

Mendelson said he spoke to Metro General Manager Randy Clarke and came up with a plan to simply waive fare collection on Metrobuses. The cost of the program is estimated at $42 million, substantially lower than the transit subsidy program.

Advertisement

The amended bill proposes to add a subsidy in October 2024, if funding is available. The current version includes a $10 million annual boost for bus infrastructure improvements that was part of the original bill.

Mendelson said he expects the bill to pass. The initial bill was co-introduced by nine of the council’s 13 members. The council’s transportation committee approved it unanimously last month.

During a news conference Friday, Bowser noted the discrepancy between council members’ support for the Metrobus legislation and their rejection of her proposal to waive fares on the six-route D.C. Circulator in 2021.

“That doesn’t quite make a lot of sense,” Bowser said. “But I will say this: I’m not going to get ahead of our budget process. We have a lot of needs in D.C., and we have a lot of needs existing in our agencies, and any new proposals for spending — I have to go through that process.”

Advertisement

D.C.'s possible leap into going fare-free comes as leaders in other jurisdictions served by Metro are exploring ways to further subsidize bus service.

Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said the cost of eliminating fares on the Fairfax Connector would be about $9 million annually. Cutting fares on Metrobus in Fairfax would cost the county about $13 million more, McKay said.

He said the county plans to pilot a program next year to charge lower-income residents $1 on the Fairfax bus system, which is half the standard fare.

“The concern is, if you go totally free out of nowhere, what happens if we get so overwhelmed and can’t keep up with the service?” McKay said.

In Montgomery County, the RideOn bus service was fare-free for two years during the pandemic. County leaders brought fares back at $1, which is half the previous cost.

Advertisement

Tom Hucker, a former county council member who advocated for free fares as chairman of the transportation committee, said the District’s move could give new weight for bringing free buses to Montgomery.

“I think it’s a healthy direction for public policy to trend,” he said, comparing transit to public services like roads, parks and libraries. “It ought to be widely available.”

Frequent bus riders Monday at D.C.’s Rhode Island Avenue Metro station said they would support eliminating fares, especially since they see so many other passengers not paying. David Johnson, 58, of D.C., said free bus service would encourage more people to ride, and the $100 he said he spends each month commuting could be used elsewhere.

“It would make a big difference,” he said.

Brockelle Nelson, 30, of Maryland, said she continued to ride the bus throughout the pandemic and watched service levels deteriorate. She said rather than relying on Metro to hire more drivers and boost reliability, it made sense to provide relief in another way.

Advertisement

“Take the immediate action that helps people now,” Nelson said. “That little $2 adds up over the week.”

While some transit agencies have committed to free bus travel for a limited number of years, officials at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority said there is no end date for their zero-fare program.

Richard Jarrold, the agency’s deputy chief executive, said the ease of boarding without paying helped to maintain ridership during the pandemic and propelled the transit system’s recovery. The agency already was providing free travel for paratransit riders, veterans and school students, so when the pandemic struck, Jarrold said eliminating fares was an easy next step.

The transit agency has faced challenges with people boarding buses and riding for long stretches to take shelter, he said. Jarrold said the transportation authority has been working to train drivers to handle conflicts and is working with social service organizations.

Advertisement

“It’s been well-used. Our customers are very pleased,” he said. “We believe this is an important pillar going forward of transit in Kansas City.”

Transportation officials in Richmond said they are similarly pleased since buses became fare-free in March 2020.

Adrienne Torres, chief development officer at the Greater Richmond Transit Company, said riders are taking more short trips. That means buses stopping more often, Torres said, adding that any slowdown is outweighed by quicker boarding. The agency’s data indicates a large share of riders make less than $25,000 a year.

“We were supporting an essential population in terms of workforce,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article