Higher fares, more trains: 5 ways Metro would change under budget plan

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke released a budget plan for the transit agency next year that includes fare cuts for low-income riders, significant decreases in train wait times and an average fare hike of about 5 percent. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The proposal, part of the 2024 fiscal year operating budget planning process, would also include a return to automated piloting on Metrorail, a move Clarke said would result in greater safety and efficiency. Here are five of the most noticeable changes for riders included in the Metro budget proposal.

Changes in fare structure

Metro plans to drop peak fares during rush hours. Riders would instead see a base charge of $2 on Metrorail, equivalent to what customers pay during weekday off-peak periods now. The current base peak charge of $2.25 would be eliminated.

Charges based on distance levied when rail riders travel beyond three miles would rise from rates that vary between 21 and 33 cents for each mile, depending on time of day, to 40 cents per mile. The cost for the longest rides, now capped at $6, would rise to $6.50. Metro would continue to charge a flat $2 fee for weekend rides and weekday rides after 9:30 p.m.

More frequent rail service

Trains in the core Metro service area, which spans mostly downtown Washington and surrounding dense neighborhoods, would arrive every three to six minutes. Everywhere else, trains would arrive every eight to 12 minutes. Frequencies would increase during rush hours while stations that serve as transfer centers are likely to see even shorter waits.

Assistance for some riders

Metro is proposing to cut fares for low-income riders. Under the proposal, Metro riders who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would pay half the cost of a standard fare, matching the price Metro gives to seniors and disabled customers. The discount would effect about half of Metrobus riders and 15 percent of Metrorail users, according to Metro estimates.

The program would cost Metro about $4 million annually. It would be funded through other riders, who would see a roughly 5 percent fare increase on average. Metro officials say the increase is part of an attempt at simplifying the complex fare structure.

Truncating the Yellow Line

The Yellow Line, which runs parallel to the Green Line from Greenbelt south to L’Enfant Plaza before crossing the Potomac River, would have a northern terminus at the Mount Vernon Square station. Passengers in suburban Maryland seeking rides to destinations like Reagan National Airport and the Pentagon would need to ride the Green Line, then transfer to the Yellow Line.

Return of autopilot system

Metro is planning to bring back an autopilot system that has been shelved since a 2009 collision between a Red Line train and another that had stopped near the Fort Totten station. Eight passengers and a train operator died, making it the most deadly incident in Metro history.

The autopilot system was not found to have contributed to the crash, but Metro leaders decided to switch to manual piloting. The system would lessen the chance that human error could contribute to an accident, transit officials say.

If Metro receives permission from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission regulatory agency, it plans to launch autopilot on the Red Line next year in the spring with a goal of converting the entire system by the end of the year. A train operator would remain in the cab for monitoring and emergencies.

