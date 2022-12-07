The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

No VRE trains are running on its Fredericksburg line

By
December 7, 2022 at 7:07 a.m. EST
There is no service on the VRE Fredericksburg line Wednesday morning due to a trespassing incident, officials said. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)

Officials said there’s no VRE commuter train service Wednesday morning because of an “incident involving a trespasser.”

They gave no other details and didn’t say when service would be restored. Commuters were advised to “seek alternate transportation,” VRE officials said on Twitter.

