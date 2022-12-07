No VRE trains are running on its Fredericksburg line

Officials said there’s no VRE commuter train service Wednesday morning because of an “incident involving a trespasser.”
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Read ID: Real ID requirement for air travel delayed, again
HOV lanes: Traffic shift on I-66: 3 people required to use HOV lanes
Free fares: D.C. proposes free Metrobus service in city with expanded routes
Plane crash: How firefighters and utility crews pulled off a power line rescue
Bike lanes: East Potomac Park to get bike path that will replace 1 car lane