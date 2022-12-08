Downtown D.C. roads to close for days during Africa leaders summit

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Downtown D.C. roads around the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will be closed for days, mostly starting Monday, for meetings involving President Biden, other top U.S. officials and African leaders. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In addition, buses will detour around the area, the Mount Vernon Square Metro station will be closed, and pedestrians trying to reach nearby businesses could be subject to search as they pass through sidewalk checkpoints, according to D.C. police. The law enforcement agency is overseeing security for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, along with the Secret Service and other agencies.

The delays and disruptions will last through next week, police said.

Road closures will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday on Mount Vernon Place from Seventh Street NW to Ninth Street NW. The bulk of the closures will follow at 6 a.m. Monday and last through 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, police said.

Advertisement

Those nearly week-long closures include:

Seventh Street from I Street to O Street NW

Eighth Street from N Street to O Street NW

Ninth Street from New York Avenue to O Street NW

K Street from Sixth Street to Seventh Street NW

K Street from Ninth Street to 10th Street NW

L Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street NW

M Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street NW

N Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street NW

New York Avenue from Sixth Street to 10th Street NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street NW

Green Line trains won’t stop at the shuttered Mount Vernon Square station, which will be closed between 5 p.m. Monday through the end of Thursday, police said.

Metrobus detours will effect the 70, 79, 74, 63, 64, D4, G8 and S2 routes from the start of service Saturday through the following Friday.

Residential, business and street parking will also be affected, with emergency no-parking zones already up around the convention center. Inspections will be required before cars can enter some parking areas in the secured zone, authorities said.

The State Department said the summit, which will address security, health, climate change, space, democracy and other issues, will run Dec. 13 through Dec. 15, before leaders depart Dec. 16. Biden is scheduled to speak Wednesday.

GiftOutline Gift Article