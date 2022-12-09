The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C. roads to close Sunday for Jingle All the Way 5K/15K

By
December 9, 2022 at 10:27 a.m. EST
Streets around the Mall will be closed for six hours Sunday morning for the Jingle All the Way 5K/15K. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Several roads in D.C. will be closed Sunday for the Jingle All the Way 5K/15K.

Authorities advised motorists to seek alternatives, with the closures of several roads around the National Mall.

D.C. police will close the following roads from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday:

∙ 1200 block of Maine Avenue SW

∙ Maine Avenue from Interstate 395 westbound to Independence Avenue SW

∙ Southbound Potomac River Freeway split to Interstate 66 NW

∙ Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive NW

∙ Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway NW

∙ Ninth Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW

U.S. Park Police will close the following roads from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday:

∙ Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW

∙ Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW

∙ Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive NW to Shoreham Hill

∙ East Basin Drive SW

∙ Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW

∙ Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW

∙ Homefront Drive SW

∙ Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW

∙ Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

∙ 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

∙ Parkway Drive NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

∙ 15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

∙ Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW

∙ Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW

East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park also will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.

