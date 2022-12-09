D.C. roads to close Sunday for Jingle All the Way 5K/15K

Several roads in D.C. will be closed Sunday for the Jingle All the Way 5K/15K.
∙ Maine Avenue from Interstate 395 westbound to Independence Avenue SW
∙ Southbound Potomac River Freeway split to Interstate 66 NW
∙ Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive NW
∙ Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway NW
∙ Ninth Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW
U.S. Park Police will close the following roads from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday:
∙ Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW
∙ Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW
∙ Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive NW to Shoreham Hill
∙ East Basin Drive SW
∙ Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW
∙ Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW
∙ Homefront Drive SW
∙ Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW
∙ Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW
∙ 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
∙ Parkway Drive NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway
∙ 15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
∙ Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW
∙ Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW
East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park also will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Free buses: D.C. votes to eliminate Metrobus fares in movement toward free transit
Fare hikes: Metro proposes fare, service hikes while emerging from pandemic
Ever Forward: Chesapeake Bay ship pilot was on phone before vessel ran aground
Plane crash: Pilot in Md. crash made wrong turns, flew too low, NTSB says
Air travel: Delta, pilots reach proposed agreement that could boost industry pay