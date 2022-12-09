Senate confirms Shailen Bhatt to lead Federal Highway Administration

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Senate confirmed Shailen Bhatt as leader of the Federal Highway Administration, installing an official with background at state transportation agencies to oversee a $350 billion pillar of the Biden administration’s infrastructure efforts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bhatt, who most recently worked in the private sector, previously served at the federal highway agency in the Obama administration. He was confirmed unanimously in a vote late Thursday and is the first person of Indian descent to hold the role.

“I am honored to return to the U.S. Department of Transportation to lead the Federal Highway Administration as we deliver the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and make transformational investments modernizing our nation’s transportation system,” Bhatt said in a statement.

The highway administration is largely in the business of sending money to states, which select which projects to pursue. Under the acting leadership of Bhatt’s deputy, Stephanie Pollack, the agency had urged states to use the new federal infrastructure funding to repair existing roads before adding lanes or building new highways, a position that proved to be unpopular with some Republican governors and senators.

At his confirmation hearing in September, Bhatt promised to pursue an “all of the above” strategy and said he was comfortable with road-widening projects. That was enough to win the backing of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the top Republican on the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee.

Bhatt previously led the Colorado and Delaware transportation departments. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Bhatt would bring a “wealth of transportation experience” to his new role.

“His leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to implement the largest investment in our nation’s roads, bridges and highways in a generation, and we are thrilled to have him on our team,” Buttigieg said.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, said the unanimous support for Bhatt’s nomination showed he was the right person for the job.

“Importantly, he is committed to rebuilding our nation’s roads, highways, and bridges in a way that prioritizes safety, equity, and resilience,” Carper said in a statement.

