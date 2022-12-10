Free buses are a money saver. Riders say they’re still too slow.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tammy Ward has saved as much as $50 a month since bus fares were eliminated in Kansas City, money she now uses to help support her three children. But on a cold and rainy Wednesday morning, the 47-year-old was waiting at 7 a.m. for the second ride in her 12-mile commute to a hotel housekeeping job. The journey begins at 5:30 a.m. and takes hours — on a good day.

“Sometimes the 210 bus, it’s supposed to be here by 8:10 a.m., it never shows up,” she said. “It never shows up — 9 a.m., 10 a.m. So I’ll be late for work. Sometimes I don’t get there until 12 o’clock.”

While Ward said she likes the financial savings of the free ridership plan, she wishes she could count on the bus to get her to work on time or across the city for shopping or visiting relatives.

As the District prepares to become the nation’s most-populous city to offer free bus travel — taking that designation from Kansas City in a decision with possible implications in other cities — Ward’s experience reflects some of the benefits advocates see in the idea for lower-wage workers. Experts say that while the fare-free approach has advantages, it does little to address a core problem in most American cities: Transit is often poorly funded and unreliable.

The pandemic highlighted how bus travel underpins the economy of many cities, prompting renewed interest in making it free as billions in federal pandemic relief dollars opened the possibility of removing fares, at least temporarily. Smaller cities have been more likely to stick with the zero-fare approach, putting the District’s rollout on the nation’s third-largest transit network in the spotlight.

The D.C. program will cost about $43 million and make bus boarding free within the city beginning July 1. The measure, which passed the D.C. Council on Tuesday, also includes funding for round-the-clock service on major routes, along with other investments in bus infrastructure. The cost represents a fraction of Metro’s $2 billion operating budget for its rail and bus systems.

D.C.'s decision follows that of Alexandria, which went fare-free in September 2021, while some suburban counties in the Washington region are looking at reducing fares on their bus systems. The D.C. bill wouldn’t change fares for Metro’s rail system, and fares would still be required when boarding Metrobuses in Maryland or Virginia.

Alfonso Directo Jr., an organizer at the Alliance for Community Transit in Los Angeles, said the D.C. plan has caught the attention of activists and officials in a city widely seen as a candidate for fare-free transit. Directo’s coalition has pushed the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) to eliminate fares, saying it would benefit the large number riders who earn less than $18,000 a year and ease bus travel for tourists and occasional riders.

“Economic justice is a very important aspect of why they should pursue this,” Directo said. “But I also think it has benefits for everyone in the region.”

Transit researchers say surveys indicate riders prioritize better service over eliminating fares. David Bragdon, executive director of advocacy organization TransitCenter, said transit agency leaders shouldn’t prioritize free fares for all when they must scrape for every dollar.

“What most riders are saying is money needs to go for more service,” Bragdon said. “That’s what they should be laser-focused on: making transit better and more plentiful.”

Kansas City was lauded in 2020 for launching one of the first free public bus ridership programs in the country, called ZeroFareKC. Studies suggested that it would make improvements ranging from the financial — boosting the regional economy — to the feel-good, with survey respondents indicating free rides made them feel like city leaders were concerned about their needs.

Transit officials say they are pleased with the program, which is funded by a $4.8 million annual infusion from local governments, but the results haven’t been as rosy as some projections. Bus riders report unreliable service, with long waits and commutes, too few routes and often-changing schedules. Riders without options bear the problems, while others often choose to avoid them.

Kansas City Area Transportation Authority officials say they are stymied by a lack of funding and finding enough bus drivers to staff routes. Service was reduced early in pandemic and hasn’t been fully restored.

Supporters of the ZeroFare plan argued free fares would increase ridership, but the pandemic complicated that picture. Annual ridership declined from about 12.5 million trips in 2019 to 9.5 million in 2021, according to the KCATA. However, ridership was up 16 percent in October compared with the same month in 2021.

Richard Jarrold, the system’s deputy chief executive, said it saw smaller ridership declines during the pandemic than other transit agencies and a relatively robust recovery, citing free fares. Jarrold said the service provides other indirect benefits, such as improved rider access to health care.

“Having ZeroFare makes it easier for employees, clients, but also patients to get to appointments, to be there on time,” he said.

Perhaps the most visible challenge bus drivers face is contending with an increase in homeless riders taking refuge onboard, which transit leaders in fare-free Richmond say they also are experiencing. In some instances, those encounters have led to conflicts, officials say. On Wednesday morning in Kansas City, several homeless people waited at stops across downtown to board first, seeking coveted back seats where they leaned against their backpacks to sleep.

“Now that it’s free, there’s a lot of people that just ride that don’t have the money,” said Bobbie McWilliams, who uses the bus system to get to her job at a child-care system, adding that she appreciates saving $50 a month. “They ride up, down, up, down.”

Jarrold acknowledged the challenges, saying the agency is working to train drivers to tamp down confrontations and exploring partnerships with social service organizations to offer help to riders.

The core question for cities looking to remove fares is how to pay for it.

Federal coronavirus relief money allowed transit agencies to experiment, but that well is starting to dry up. Last year’s infrastructure law included record levels of federal investment in transit, but money went mostly to capital projects rather than operations.

Metro officials say removing fares will increase ridership, save riders money, lessen the possibility of fare-evasion conflicts with drivers and make service faster with all-door boarding. But at an agency facing financial shortfalls amid a shift to telework, Metro leaders are mostly focused on one thing: finding more money to stave off future service cuts.

The D.C. free-fare program is being funded by tax revenue that exceeded the city’s budget projections. Supporters of the measure — which still requires a final council vote before landing on the desk of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) — said they hope funding for fare-free service becomes standard in future years.

“We need predictability and a multiyear aspect,” said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke. “There is no doing this for a year and then the next year, ‘let’s put fare boxes back in’ and do that again.”

Across the country, there are likely to be financial limitations on how widely free fares can be adopted. Expanding the idea to rail networks, in particular, would require huge sums of money.

In New York, home to the nation’s largest transit agency, the Metropolitan Transit Authority brought in $6 billion annually through fare revenue on its sprawling bus and rail network before the pandemic — a sum amounting to almost half its operating budget — which experts say would be nearly impossible to replace.

Among other large urban areas, experts had seen the nation’s second-largest city, Los Angeles, as possibly the best candidate for free fares before the pandemic because fares accounted for a relatively small portion of its revenue and its riders tended to have lower incomes.

Officials at L.A. Metro, which runs the region’s transit system, have explored the possibility but say that after 18 months, they can’t identify a revenue source to cover the costs. The agency briefly proposed raising base fares this fall before retreating in the face of opposition.

Free fares could still be on the table. Karen Bass (D), who will be sworn in Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles, has endorsed the idea, promising “a free, reliable, quick and efficient public transportation system that connects every neighborhood.”

Directo said that assessment gives advocates hope.

“Universal fare-less, plus reliable and frequent transit service — bus service in particular — is what’s going to bring [L.A.] Metro its ridership and be the alternative to private automobiles,” he said.

In New York and Chicago, meanwhile, the focus has been on targeted discounts and free rides for students, low-income riders and the elderly — a fairly common approach around the country. Chicago’s Regional Transportation Authority said about 325,000 people were enrolled in such programs as of March.

Bragdon said it makes sense to target riders for whom cost is a barrier, while ensuring programs reach those who need them.

“For people for whom the fare is an obstacle, there are programs to provide subsidized passes for people,” he said. “That should be a basic principle of a transit system.”

Riders who do have other options can be turned off by unreliable service.

Matt Rowland, a retired bank employee, has lived in downtown Kansas City for 21 years. After wrecking his car, he was determined to use the free public bus system while waiting for a replacement vehicle.

Rowland said he liked the idea of free fares because it was “helping the people that need it the most,” but he has also experienced headaches. He recently took the bus to a doctor’s appointment about 3½ miles away. He arrived on time, but his bus was suddenly canceled on the return trip home, leaving him to wait at a busy intersection for nearly an hour.

“I was really frustrated,” he said, “and I thought, ‘I’d rather take an Uber.’”

