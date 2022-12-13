Safety commission scrutinizes Metro plan for automated train operation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro's safety regulator said Tuesday it is monitoring the transit agency's plan to return to automatic train operation while also continuing to gather data that would allow Metro to restore all of its suspended rail cars to passenger service.

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission members expressed concerns during their regular meeting about Metro's plan, unveiled last week by General Manager Randy Clarke, that would restore the autopilot system for Metrorail.

Safety commission chief executive David Mayer said the commission is working with Metro on its plans to return to automated operation. The transit agency said it would like to begin the transition this spring, but the commission said implementation won’t be driven by the calendar but rather when it thinks Metro could safely implement the change.

“We continue to provide detailed comments and concerns related to Metrorail’s latest automatic train operation activities,” Mayer said, adding the commission has questions about timelines, training and whether Metro has safeguards to protect workers.

He added that it’s critical Metro has the infrastructure in place to make the transition, but also important the transit agency can “effectively and safely operate what is a completely new system for most current Metrorail front-line employees.”

Clarke has said a shift to automated piloting would increase safety and improve Metrorail service. The transit agency must receive permission from the commission to make the change.

Metrorail was built for automation and operated that way until a 2009 collision between two Red Line trains near the Fort Totten station. Eight passengers and a train operator were killed in the deadliest incident in the transit agency’s history.

While the train’s autopilot system was not found to have contributed to the crash, Metro leaders decided to switch to manual piloting. Since about 2018, Metro has been restoring and updating the infrastructure needed to run the automatic system. Last week, Metro officials said tests of the automated system on the Red Line are complete.

The commission also said Tuesday it continues to work with Metro to monitor the performance of the 7000-series rail cars that were sidelined because of safety concerns surrounding a wheel defect.

Sharmila Samarasinghe, the safety commission’s chief operating officer, said that over the past month, Metro has operated between about 20 and 30 of its 7000-series trains each day.

While Metro is making progress, she said the commission is concerned about whether transit officials are fully analyzing and acting on safety data as specified in a plan to return the trains to service. She said data indicates there are specific rail cars and locations with “unusual interaction between the vehicle and track systems.”

The commission is continuing to receive new information about the 7000-series cars, she said, which indicates there are multiple contributing factors for the wheel defect.

In October, the safety commission allowed Metro to more than double the number of 7000-series cars it could operate on certain lines as long as it conducted regular inspections. The agreement cleared the way for Metro to open the second phase of the Silver Line, which made its debut Nov. 15.

“Metro is on a path of continuous safety improvements, and we appreciate the WMSC’s efforts on our shared goals,” the transit agency said in a statement. “We will review these reports and take any necessary actions.”

Also Tuesday, Metro announced that its Potomac Yard station in Alexandria will open in May. Metro said in September the opening date for the station, between the Reagan National Airport and Braddock Road stops on the Yellow and Blue lines, would be delayed until next year after crews ran into soil issues that affected the stability of the ground between the tracks.

The transit agency said construction at the infill station is 90 percent complete.

