United Airlines inks Boeing deal for 100 jets amid industry optimism

United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will buy 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with an option to double the order, the latest sign of optimism for a continued rebound in international travel. The carrier’s deal, which it billed as the largest widebody aircraft order by a U.S. carrier, is the most recent example of a turnaround among air carriers nearly three years after the pandemic sapped demand for travel worldwide and left airlines dependent on more than $50 billion in government grants and loans.

“Despite all the challenges around the world, things are hitting on all cylinders and we feel really good about where we are and where we are headed in the years to come,” United chief executive Scott Kirby said.

United and Boeing officials didn’t outline the cost of the planes, and the value of the deal couldn’t immediately be determined.

Despite a rocky spring and early summer in which delays and cancellations drew scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators, the year has proved to be a turning point for the industry. Airlines are benefiting from hybrid work schedules and demand for air travel hovering near pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration reported it screened more than 2.5 million passengers this past month on the Sunday after Thanksgiving — the most in a day since the pandemic began.

In October, United was among the carriers to announce record revenue during the third quarter as the industry capitalized on travel patterns fueled by flexible schedules that enable people to work remotely. Kirby said September, traditionally a slow period for air travel, was the airline’s third-strongest month in its history.

The deal with United is also good news for Boeing, which is facing production slowdowns because of supply chain issues.

United’s announcement comes about two months after Alaska Airlines announced it was exercising an option to buy 52 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, with an option to purchase 105 more through 2030 — the biggest Boeing aircraft order in the carrier’s 90-year history. This past summer, Delta Air Lines said it planned to buy 100 of Boeing’s 737 Max 10 planes with the option to buy 30 more. Last year, Southwest Airlines announced it would buy 100 Boeing Max planes.

For its part, United is betting that despite national economic concerns, demand for air travel, particularly internationally, will remain strong.

“The economics of these planes are really just unmatched,” said Andrew Nocella, United’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “These aircraft are dramatically more fuel efficient. This is just revolutionary for United and the potential we have to go around the globe.”

The 787 Dreamliner is expected to replace older Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft, United executives said. By 2030, when all 767s are removed from the fleet, the carrier said it expects a 25 percent decrease in carbon emissions per seat when compared to older models.

Stan Deal, the president and chief executive of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division, said in a statement that the company “is honored by United’s trust in our family of airplanes to connect people and transport cargo around the world for decades to come.”

United executives said they expect to take delivery of the widebody jets — aircraft large enough to accommodate two aisles, which typically are used for longer flights — between 2024 and 2032. The company also announced it is exercising options to purchase 44 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026, and it ordered 56 Max aircraft for delivery between 2027 and 2028.

The carrier said it expects to receive 700 narrow and widebody aircraft by the end of 2032.

In June 2021, United inked a deal with Denver-based Boom Supersonic to buy 15 planes with the option of purchasing an additional 35 aircraft. United did not disclose the financial terms, but Boom officials said the Overture aircraft is priced at $200 million, which would make the deal worth $3 billion.

After enduring the worst of the pandemic, United executives said the order signifies a new era for the airline — one of expansion.

“What this order really signifies is that as we go forward particularly in the year 2025 and beyond, we’re going to be turning out attention even more so toward our global route opportunities,” Nocella said.

