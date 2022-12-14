Metro will stay open late and offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro will offer free rides on New Year’s Eve and extend service by an hour to help celebrants get home, the transit agency announced Wednesday. It’s the first time the transit agency will offer the free service in years, marking the latest signal that Metro is hoping to move beyond nearly three years of pandemic-related effects. Metro’s decision is another example of local leaders assisting with pre-pandemic traditions after limitations that were meant to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

Metro last offered free rides on New Year’s Eve in 2015 and 2016, when Miller Lite sponsored rides from midnight until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

This year, transit officials will waive fares starting at 8 p.m. Saturday until the bus and rail system closes at 2 a.m., one hour later than normal.

“Traveling by train and bus is the safest way to celebrate New Year’s Eve and avoid drinking and driving in the region,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a statement. “Eliminating costs and extending services are easy steps we can take to give people the power to choose Metro as their safe way to enjoy all the region has to offer.”

Metro riders will not be required to tap their SmarTrip fare card or mobile app during the six-hour fare-free period, transit officials said. Normal fares and service hours will resume Jan. 1.

Metro’s board directed transit leaders to provide the free trips and extended hours to promote public safety, officials said.

“We hope customers will take advantage of this offer as we look to start 2023 with less accidents and fatalities on our roadways,” Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said in a statement. “Metro is a safe way to get around and offering free rides reminds our customers that Metro is the way to go.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) also encouraged residents to use the free service.

The decision comes days after the D.C. Council voted to make Metrobus rides free in the District beginning July 1.

