Federal push for emissions tracking reveals split among state DOTs

From his new perch as president of the powerful group representing state transportation departments, Roger Millar pledged this fall to help protect the nation’s roads from a changing climate. Resilience work is an increasingly urgent job for transportation agencies battling the effects of flooded roads and overheated concrete. But when it comes to addressing the role of the transportation sector — the largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions — in a warming planet, many state agencies have been more muted.

Days before Millar’s election to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the organization filed comments on a government proposal indicating most states oppose a plan to have transportation agencies track vehicle emissions and set goals to bring them down. In other states, highway officials said they supported the measure, which is part of a Biden administration push for environmental accountability.

The split illustrates how state transportation departments are grappling with their changing role at a time of record federal investment from the infrastructure law. Despite Washington’s financial infusion and an administration seeking to reduce emissions, state agencies hold most of the power in how money is spent, while critics argue they haven’t moved beyond the interstate-building era.

The organization’s members — which include DOTs in 50 states, the District and Puerto Rico — are determining how hundreds of billions of federal dollars are being spent nationwide while deciding whether to build new roads, expand existing highways or fund mass transit. About $325 billion will flow through programs that send money to states, giving them broad latitude on how to direct the funds.

The election of Millar, the Washington state secretary of transportation, to AASHTO’s top post is one sign of how views among state transportation officials are shifting. Millar, who was involved in advocacy work to encourage new approaches to transportation, said state agencies are recognizing the limits of road construction — albeit some more quickly than others.

“I tell people we’re not your father’s DOT or your mother’s DOT,” he said.

AASHTO is state transportation agencies’ voice in Washington and plays a key role for setting technical standards, many which effectively have the backing of the federal government when adopted.

The election of Millar as AASHTO president caught the attention of some transportation advocates and environmental groups that often criticize state transportation agencies. Angie Schmitt, a pedestrian safety consultant, said she’s eager to see how Millar uses his new role to advance road safety and environmental sustainability.

“He’s a really thoughtful guy,” said Schmitt, author of the book “Right of Way: Race, Class, and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.” “I’m glad he’s accepted enough in the industry that they put him in that role.”

AASHTO traces its history back more than 100 years, when the federal government began funding road construction. It sought to preserve the authority of states to decide which road projects are built. The group won a key battle in 1921 against the American Automobile Association, which proposed a greater role for the federal government, and continues to advocate that states take the lead on transportation-related projects.

With the interstate system built-out, and in some places reaching the end of its life span, the organization’s focus has evolved. In 2020, AASHTO issued a strategic plan that placed resilience, safety, equity and social justice among its priorities.

Shawn Wilson, the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, was the president before Millar. Wilson helped to focus the organization on questions of racial equity, a priority for the Biden administration.

“We’ve come a long way,” Wilson said. “The vast majority of this discussion at this annual conference that just ended was around equity, it was around safety, it was around how do we design things better, how do we include more underrepresented businesses.”

In some ways, Millar’s career makes him an unlikely choice to lead an organization so closely associated with road construction. He began working on alternative modes of transportation in Portland, Ore., in the 1980s, helping to develop a light-rail service after residents revolted against highway construction plans.

Millar then became a consultant to help Western ski-resort towns guard against being overrun by traffic before joining advocacy organization Smart Growth America. He also led the National Complete Streets Coalition, promoting an ethos that seeks to balance the needs of cars with transit riders, pedestrians and cyclists.

In Aspen, Millar said he learned that to reduce driving, cities must provide a more enticing alternative — in Aspen’s case, a rapid bus line.

“It’s faster, cheaper, better,” he said. “Not surprisingly, 15,000 people a day ride that bus.”

After becoming Washington’s transportation secretary in 2016, Millar said he received an email from a resident who complained that the speed limit on Interstate 5 in the Seattle area was 60 mph, even though the driver had never reached that speed because of congestion.

Millar’s staff calculated the cost of building enough lanes on state roads that people could travel the speed limit at all times. The answer they came back with was $115 billion, which would require raising the state’s 49.4-cent gas tax by $2.50 a gallon.

“We’re at a point of diminishing returns where building new highways costs more and more and we get less and less out of it,” Millar said.

Those costs have implications for how people get around but also for the climate, as construction of more roads tends to encourage people to drive more and consume more gas.

A dispute over whether the federal government should hold state transportation agencies accountable for greenhouse gas emissions has revealed resistance to formal efforts to track their effects on climate change — and an internal divide within AASHTO.

Environmental advocates say by building a sprawling network of highways, state transportation agencies have locked the nation into a system dependent on carbon-emitting car travel, while others argue that continued investment in roads is vital to ease congestion and connect communities. To boost accountability among states, the Federal Highway Administration revived a proposal advanced in the Barack Obama administration requiring states to set targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from transportation, then regularly disclose their progress.

AASHTO wrote to the federal agency in October to oppose the idea, saying “not all state DOTs have the same ability to directly affect the reduction in GHG emissions.”

Rural states, in particular, have questioned how effectively they can shift people to other modes of transportation and have challenged the legal basis of the federal proposal. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation filed comments saying its mission did not include efforts to reduce emissions.

“Oklahoma DOT has no control over the number of vehicles that use interstate or other national highway system routes, nor what fuel sources they use,” the agency wrote.

AASHTO’s opposition was not unanimous, and in an unusual step, the group’s letter acknowledged some of its members strongly favored the federal plan.

Millar’s department joined 10 other state DOTs in writing a letter filed separately with the federal government in support of the proposal. The letter said the proposal would be an “important step toward better understanding and accounting for the environmental effects of federally funded transportation investments.”

Tim Sexton, an assistant Minnesota transportation commissioner, helped to organize that second letter. He said having a federal standard would help to build on emission reduction efforts that states already are undertaking and would attract federal money.

Sexton also said AASHTO is in a delicate position, ruled by consensus with each state having an equal voice. It will be up to Millar to help manage the different views.

“They’re trying to balance those different opinions, so they’re getting pulled in a lot of directions,” Sexton said.

