Woman arrested in stabbing on Metro Center train

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro Transit Police have arrested a suspect in a late-night stabbing that occurred Thursday on a Red Line train, the latest attack on the transit system this year. Police said the stabbing occurred shortly before midnight onboard a train at Metro Center, where police found a man with possibly life-threatening stab wounds. Police said the man was stabbed after an altercation with a woman, who had been brandishing a knife before officers said she attacked him.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Shaquanda Perry, was arrested at the Farragut North station. Police said she is facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. It wasn’t clear whether Perry had a lawyer, and efforts to reach her or family members weren’t successful.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said the victim was in stable condition Friday.

Hours later, another stabbing near the Benning Road Metro station briefly disrupted rail service. Metro said the station was closed for about 15 minutes.

Advertisement

D.C. police said a woman was stabbed about 2:25 p.m. Friday on Central Avenue NE, then ran to the Benning Road Metro Station. She suffered what police described as injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Red Line train stabbing Thursday night came about a week after two shootings at Metro stations 15 hours apart left one dead and four injured.

On Dec. 7, an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man during an altercation at Metro Center. The shooting sent commuters running from the station while a train carrying passengers bypassed the station to avoid danger.

The next morning, three people were shot at the Benning Road Metro station. Transit police said a “physical altercation” prompted gunfire that left a 15-year-old male in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Two bystanders, a 34-year-old woman and another 15-year-old male, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Metro Transit police crime statistics show aggravated assaults, which include shootings and stabbings, are up year-over-year. Police had investigated 178 aggravated assaults through November, compared with 162 during the same 11 months in 2021.

GiftOutline Gift Article