Southbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway closed

All lanes on the southbound side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are closed Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed, injuring one person.
It was not immediately known how serious the person’s injuries were.
The highway is closed near MD 201, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Tractor Trailer Crash with Injury. MD-295 SB past MD-201. Prince George's County, MD. All lanes remain blocked from overnight incident. Traffic is diverted to MD-202. Extended closure expected. Northbound lanes are open.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 16, 2022
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Free buses: Free buses are a money saver. Riders say they’re still too slow.
Climate change: Federal push for emissions tracking reveals split among state DOTs
Fare hikes: Metro proposes fare, service hikes while emerging from pandemic
Ever Forward: Chesapeake Bay ship pilot was on phone before vessel ran aground
Air travel: Airline inks Boeing deal for 100 jets amid industry optimism