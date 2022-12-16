The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Southbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway closed

By
December 16, 2022 at 5:59 a.m. EST

All lanes on the southbound side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are closed Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed, injuring one person.

Officials didn’t give details as to when the highway would reopen but said commuters should expect an “extended closure.” The crash happened Thursday night, but the lanes were still closed early Friday as crews worked to clean up the scene.

It was not immediately known how serious the person’s injuries were.

The highway is closed near MD 201, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

