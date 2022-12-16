Southbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway closed

All lanes on the southbound side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are closed Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed, injuring one person.

SB BW Parkway diverted to MD-202 - overturned produce truck. Could be 7-10 hours to clean up and re-open. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/17PyTZpUQd

Officials didn’t give details as to when the highway would reopen but said commuters should expect an “extended closure.” The crash happened Thursday night, but the lanes were still closed early Friday as crews worked to clean up the scene.