Clark Mercer, chief of staff to former Va. governor, to head Council of Governments

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments announced Monday that Clark Mercer, the chief of staff to former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), will take over as its new executive director early next year.

The nonprofit council, whose 300 members include elected leaders from 24 Washington area jurisdictions, provides a platform on regional issues, including transportation, climate goals, emergency-response planning and economic development.

Mercer will succeed Chuck Bean, who has led the organization for 10 years and is stepping down in February. Mercer will start in mid-January, officials said.

COG Board Chair Christian Dorsey, who serves as vice chair of the Arlington County Board, praised Mercer’s experience bringing leaders together and brokering regional agreements as assets for the organization as it advances transportation, housing, and climate goals.

Mercer “possesses all of the attributes that you could ask for to be a successful leader in our complex, tri-state region,” Dorsey said. He said Mercer’s background will serve the organization well as it pushes regional priorities in transportation, the environment, housing and land use planning, and public safety.

As chief of staff to Northam, Mercer was involved in major initiatives including the effort four years ago to lure Amazon to Northern Virginia and in the negotiations to secure dedicated funding for Metro, in partnership with the District and Maryland. Mercer served as Northam’s chief of Staff during his terms as lieutenant governor and then Governor, and oversaw a staff of more than 300.

At COG, where he will oversee a 125-person staff and $41 million budget, Mercer’s primary role will be to support the Board of Directors and its policy committees. COG also staffs the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board, which develops the region’s transportation vision and coordinates future transportation plans.

Mercer said Monday that he looks forward to moving ahead with the organization’s key initiatives.

“A lot of great progress has been made in this region in recent years, but there’s still a lot more to do to create the inclusive growth and sustainable future that we all want to achieve,” he said.

Mercer is a native of Alexandria, Va., and serves as president of the Fall Line Consulting firm, which advises companies in the clean energy sector.

