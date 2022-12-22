Winter storm sparks flight cancellations, disrupts busy holiday travel

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Air travelers found little relief Thursday as flight cancellations that began Wednesday stretched another day and probably into the holiday weekend amid a fierce winter storm sweeping the United States and causing widespread disruptions. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight By midmorning Thursday, the number of cancellations stood at more than 1,500 nationwide and was continuing to rise, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks commercial aviation. More cancellations and delays were expected Thursday and Friday, impacting major hubs in Chicago, Denver and New York. Nearly 600 flights were canceled Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that major travel disruptions are expected in Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis-St. Paul, citing forecasts of gusting wind and blowing snow. The agency said delays caused by low clouds are also possible in Atlanta, Boston and Denver.

About 20 percent of flights into and out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport are canceled Thursday.

O’Hare said early Thursday that airlines had proactively canceled 400 flights “in anticipation of winter weather arriving to the Chicagoland area later today” and asked passengers to check directly with the carriers for the most up-to-date flight information.

Nearby Chicago Midway International Airport has about 25 percent of flights canceled, according to FlightAware. The Denver hub had about 140 canceled outbound flights as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Passengers at airports in Atlanta, New York and Washington also faced disruptions.

The Transportation Security Administration expected Thursday to be one of the two busiest days of the season at U.S. airports, with traffic expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels. (Dec. 30 is the other day for the return home.)

The severe cold, snow and rain impacting the eastern two-thirds of the country is adding major complications — and safety risks — to the busy Christmas travel rush, with large numbers of Americans headed for gatherings with family or friends at the end of a third pandemic year.

Stranded drivers were rescued overnight from a closed stretch of Interstate 90 east of Rapid City, S.D.

“Many vehicles are failing in the subzero temperatures. In conditions like these, even minutes outside can be life-threatening,” according to a statement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City.

More than 100 vehicles were trapped Wednesday, and law enforcement helped transfer motorists to a local motel and shelter lined with cots.

“A few people have chosen to stay with their vehicles and have adequate fuel and supplies. We remain in contact with those people in case their situation changes,” the sheriff’s office said.

More than 112 million people were expected to travel more than 50 or more miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA. Most of them — nearly 102 million — will drive, according to AAA. More than 7 million are flying, while several million more will take the train or use other modes of transportation. According to AAA, 2022 is shaping up to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since it began tracking the numbers in 2000.

The massive storm is also taking a toll on intercity train and bus travel, prompting cancellations through Christmas Day.

Amtrak has suspended service on some trains through Sunday on multiple Midwest and cross-country routes. These actions, said the railroad, are taken “in an abundance of caution and in consultation with state transportation departments, host railroads, emergency managers, and weather forecasters.”

Service is canceled on long-distance routes that originate or end in Chicago, including the Empire Builder, the Cardinal, the Capitol Limited, the Southwest Chief and the Lake Shore Limited. Passengers are asked to check the status of their train before heading to the station. Amtrak said those affected will be able to rebook, and change and cancellation fees will be waived.

As of Thursday morning, railroad officials said service would continue as scheduled on the Northeast Corridor, the nation’s busiest rail line. But cancellations could be possible if conditions deteriorate in the corridor.

Bus operators were alerting passengers about potential cancellations and delays during what was expected to be one of the busiest weekends for intercity bus travel in years. More than 3.6 million people were expected to travel by bus, rail and cruise ship between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 23 percent increase from last year, according to AAA.

Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus service in the United States, canceled service on more than 20 routes in the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday. Many of the trips impacted are out of Denver, Kansas City, Mo., Minneapolis and Chicago.

President Biden spoke to reporters before a briefing about Winter Storm Elliot on Dec. 22. (Video: The Washington Post)

“The safety of our customers and our staff is our top priority, and we ask for patience during this time,” the company said.

Coach USA, which operates more than two dozens bus carriers, including Megabus, said it was notifying passengers affected by cancellations with instructions on how to reschedule their trip or request a refund.

“We are closely monitoring several upcoming storms as we do with all potential conditions,” spokeswoman Meghan O’Hare said Wednesday. “Safety is always our top priority and if poor driving conditions make it necessary to cancel trips for the safety of our customers, we will post service advisories with specific information on our website.”

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday afternoon that it had canceled about 500 flights Thursday, about 12 percent of its operations. The airline said it was reducing operations primarily in Denver and Chicago Midway.

American Airlines said late Wednesday that it was monitoring the storm and expecting impacts to airports in the Midwest, Northeast and East Coast. The airline on Thursday had canceled more than 75 flights, about 2 percent of its global operations.

The nation’s four biggest carriers — American, Delta, United and Southwest — have flexible change policies for travelers.

