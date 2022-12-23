Flight cancellations exceed 3,600 Friday amid winter storm disruptions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The storm has struck during one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in more than two decades, creating dangerous conditions on the ground. Some long-distance and regional rail lines are canceled through Sunday. Bus lines were suspended. State highway officials report closed freeways and severe crashes.

The number of cancellations more than doubled, compared with those Wednesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 700 flights, while American Airlines canceled about 250. United Airlines and Delta have canceled 175 and 166, respectively.

Most of the affected flights had destinations or departures in the Midwest and Northeast, including at the Washington region’s three airports. About 20 percent of flights into and out of Reagan National Airport were canceled Friday.

The storm is the latest trouble for an industry that endured a summer marked by widespread cancellations that drew the attention of lawmakers and regulators. Airlines also spent last Christmas and New Year’s season recovering from several thousand canceled flights amid heavy snow and staffing shortages fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. By this fall carriers had mostly recovered and in recent months have signaled enthusiasm for travel.

More than 112 million people were expected to travel 50 or more miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA. Most of them — nearly 102 million — will drive, AAA said. More than 7 million are flying, while several million more will take the train or use other modes of transportation. According to AAA, 2022 is shaping up to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since it began tracking the numbers in 2000.

GiftOutline Gift Article