Thousands of flights canceled as weather continues to upend holiday travel

More than 3,000 flights have been canceled Monday as weather continues to trip up holiday travel while passengers attempt to make their way back home after Christmas.
On Twitter, passengers shared photos and videos of long lines and large crowds at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.
@SouthwestAir guess who’s stuck at BWI??? 🙋🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/FuxeCdBZyg— Juice got the 🥤 (@Prada_Shawty) December 26, 2022
BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean said airline workers are attempting to rebook stranded or delayed passengers.
“The airlines are working to accommodate their customers,” Dean wrote in an email.
On Friday, a storm spreading heavy snow, ice and severe cold temperatures across significant portions of the United States was to blame for more than 5,000 flight cancellations.
The storm also disrupted ground travel, with some long-distance and regional rail systems and bus lines canceling service while highway officials closed some roads because of unsafe conditions.
