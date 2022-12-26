Thousands of flights canceled as weather continues to upend holiday travel

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 3,000 flights have been canceled Monday as weather continues to trip up holiday travel while passengers attempt to make their way back home after Christmas. According to FlightAware, a website that tracks airline delays and cancellations, 3,340 flights had been canceled as of 11 a.m., while more than 11,000 flights have been delayed.

On Twitter, passengers shared photos and videos of long lines and large crowds at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.

BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean said airline workers are attempting to rebook stranded or delayed passengers.

“The airlines are working to accommodate their customers,” Dean wrote in an email.

On Friday, a storm spreading heavy snow, ice and severe cold temperatures across significant portions of the United States was to blame for more than 5,000 flight cancellations.

The storm also disrupted ground travel, with some long-distance and regional rail systems and bus lines canceling service while highway officials closed some roads because of unsafe conditions.

