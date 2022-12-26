The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Thousands of flights canceled as weather continues to upend holiday travel

More than 3,000 flights have been canceled as of late Monday morning

By
December 26, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. EST
Passengers in Dallas wait to board a Southwest flight to Reagan National Airport at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The flight was canceled after being delayed for over six hours. More delays foiled travel on Monday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

More than 3,000 flights have been canceled Monday as weather continues to trip up holiday travel while passengers attempt to make their way back home after Christmas.

According to FlightAware, a website that tracks airline delays and cancellations, 3,340 flights had been canceled as of 11 a.m., while more than 11,000 flights have been delayed.

On Twitter, passengers shared photos and videos of long lines and large crowds at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.

BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean said airline workers are attempting to rebook stranded or delayed passengers.

“The airlines are working to accommodate their customers,” Dean wrote in an email.

Flight cancellations exceed 5,000 amid winter storm disruptions

On Friday, a storm spreading heavy snow, ice and severe cold temperatures across significant portions of the United States was to blame for more than 5,000 flight cancellations.

The storm also disrupted ground travel, with some long-distance and regional rail systems and bus lines canceling service while highway officials closed some roads because of unsafe conditions.

