BWI advances $425 million expansion of domestic terminal

Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport is ramping up work on a $425 million overhaul of its domestic terminal and outdated baggage facilities — the largest investment in the airport’s history. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The expansion project aims to improve domestic connections for passengers between concourses A and B while adding new concession space and modern bathroom facilities. It comes as Southwest Airlines, the airport’s main carrier, works on a $135 million maintenance facility at BWI, its first in the Northeast.

“We want people to come to the airport and have a convenient experience. In order to do that, we’ve got to provide more capacity, and that’s what this project is all about,” said BWI chief executive Ricky Smith.

Officials say the next phase of development will ensure that Baltimore remains an attractive choice for Washington-area travelers who have access to three major airports. It also will allow for future growth as the airport works to return to the record passenger traffic it was experiencing before the pandemic. In 2019, with nearly 27 million passengers passing through BWI, it was the busiest airport in the Washington region.

Three years into the pandemic, passenger traffic is still about 15 percent lower, but is outpacing recovery projections, Smith said. Last year, BWI carried 18.9 million passengers.

The expansion aims to improve the passenger experience with updated facilities at the concourses used by Southwest, which carries about 70 percent of traffic at the airport. The work includes a two-level, 141,000-square-foot extension and the renovation of about 84,000 square feet. Five new gates will be built.

Passengers will be able to more quickly and easily make connections between concourses A and B, airport officials said. Still, travelers might not see the biggest piece of the project: a new baggage handling system, which will have baggage screening and processing technology to allow luggage to move more quickly.

The existing facility opened in 2005 and was built to serve much smaller aircraft and a lower number of passengers. In the past 15 years, Smith said, Southwest has shifted from jets that carried 137 passengers to bigger aircraft with seating for 175, which meant about a 30 percent increase in passengers, more luggage and capacity challenges.

“That increase of passengers is causing stress on our hold rooms, our restrooms, our concessions, all the facilities or amenities in the airport that passengers experience,” he said. “Without the A/B Connector project, Southwest Airlines could not experience the growth that the market is demanding here, and so we have to provide them the capacity to grow. We want to make sure that that demand continues.”

Site preparation began in January, including demolition work and relocation of utilities. The state Board of Public Works in October approved a $332 million contract to Bethesda-based Clark Construction Group for the expansion and baggage system work. The company recently began to install the concrete foundation that will support the new structure.

The new baggage handling system and connector are expected to be completed in late 2025.

Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. said at a recent regional transportation panel that the project is “one of the largest capital expenditures” in Maryland and that, along with Southwest’s plans for a maintenance facility, it will create jobs in the state.

Southwest, which has been at the airport for nearly three decades, said it is proceeding with plans to create a repair shop on a 27-acre site where it will host all the parts, tools, equipment and resources necessary to support maintenance needs in the region. The facility will include a hangar to accommodate up to three Boeing 737 aircraft and an apron with space for up to eight jets, along with office and workshop space, the airline said. The project comes with a 30-year lease with BWI, which airport officials said represents the airline’s long-term commitment to the region.

BWI is one of Southwest’s largest hubs and a central base for its crew in the Northeast. The airline employs more than 4,600 people at the airport, where it operates about 186 flights daily to more than 65 destinations.

“We are honored to demonstrate our continued commitment to the airport, and to Maryland, by progressing with plans to build a first-class maintenance hangar to support our Employees and Customers,” Landon Nitschke, Southwest’s senior vice president of technical operations, said in a statement.

