Dulles Toll Road users will pay more beginning Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dulles Toll Road users will pay more for their trips starting Sunday, part of a set of toll increases designed to pay for the cost of building the Silver Line rail project, the final phase of which opened in November. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A typical trip on the toll road will cost most drivers $6 — $4 at the main toll plaza and $2 at a ramp — an increase of $1.25 over previous rates. The rate increase, the first since 2019, was planned and is not tied to cost overruns on the $6 billion rail project.

Other changes also are coming to the toll road in 2023.

The exact-change payment machines will be removed during the year as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which manages the roadway, shifts to all-electronic toll collection. The change will mean drivers will have to pay tolls using an E-Z Pass or via a mobile app. There also will be a “pay-by-plate” option in which a driver’s license plate is scanned and an invoice for the toll and an administrative fee is sent by mail. Users must pay within 30 days or face additional penalties.

Advertisement

Under the current plan for paying off bonds used to fund the construction of the Silver Line, MWAA officials said tolls are to increase $1.25 every five years, rising by 75 cents at the main toll plaza and by 50 cents at ramps.

Although plans call for the increases to continue until 2048, when rates for a single trip would rise to $12.50, it is possible that increases could end in 2033, when most one-way trips would cost $8.75, depending on MWAA’s ability to repay bonds used to finance Silver Line construction.

GiftOutline Gift Article