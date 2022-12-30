The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Dulles Toll Road users will pay more beginning Sunday

At the beginning of 2023, tolls will rise to $6 for most drivers

By
December 30, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EST
Commuters make their way through the tolls at the Spring Hill Road toll plaza on the Dulles Toll Road in Northern Virginia. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Dulles Toll Road users will pay more for their trips starting Sunday, part of a set of toll increases designed to pay for the cost of building the Silver Line rail project, the final phase of which opened in November.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

A typical trip on the toll road will cost most drivers $6 — $4 at the main toll plaza and $2 at a ramp — an increase of $1.25 over previous rates. The rate increase, the first since 2019, was planned and is not tied to cost overruns on the $6 billion rail project.

Dulles Toll Road users will pay more in 2023 to fund the Silver Line

Other changes also are coming to the toll road in 2023.

The exact-change payment machines will be removed during the year as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which manages the roadway, shifts to all-electronic toll collection. The change will mean drivers will have to pay tolls using an E-Z Pass or via a mobile app. There also will be a “pay-by-plate” option in which a driver’s license plate is scanned and an invoice for the toll and an administrative fee is sent by mail. Users must pay within 30 days or face additional penalties.

Under the current plan for paying off bonds used to fund the construction of the Silver Line, MWAA officials said tolls are to increase $1.25 every five years, rising by 75 cents at the main toll plaza and by 50 cents at ramps.

Although plans call for the increases to continue until 2048, when rates for a single trip would rise to $12.50, it is possible that increases could end in 2033, when most one-way trips would cost $8.75, depending on MWAA’s ability to repay bonds used to finance Silver Line construction.

Transportation, commuting and the pandemic

Air travel: Southwest didn’t heed calls to upgrade tech before meltdown, unions say

Express lanes: Here is Virginia’s plan to grow its network of lanes in 2023

Traffic: As the American Legion Bridge turns 60, its traffic woes draw scrutiny

Road safety: Nearly hit by a car? New tool will let students report close calls.

Loading...