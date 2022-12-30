Southwest Airlines returns to normal operations as investigations loom

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southwest Airlines began flying an almost normal schedule Friday with fewer than 50 canceled flights, a dramatic turnaround after a week in which thousands of grounded flights had become a daily reality. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tracking service Flightradar24 showed more than 400 active Southwest flights at one point Friday, compared with about 160 at the same time a day earlier.

“We appreciate the dedicated work of the Southwest Team to restore our schedule, and we anticipate minimal disruptions for the weekend,” the airline said in a Friday statement. “Once again, we value the continued patience and support of our valued Customers, and we apologize for the inconveniences of the past week.”

Airline executives scrubbed more than half of the carrier’s schedule in recent days to reset after a punishing winter storm pushed computer systems past their breaking point — systems designed to help it recover from such disruptions. In all, more than 15,000 flights were canceled.

Advertisement

The fallout from the meltdown is likely to continue for weeks. Airline executives said Thursday they were tallying the costs of the massive disruption and would be working through passengers’ reimbursement claims for food, accommodations and alternative travel. Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said his department will watch the process to ensure Southwest fulfills promises to customers. Lawmakers in Congress have said they will investigate.

“We are going to be putting Southwest Airlines under a microscope in terms of their delivering these kinds of reimbursements and refunds to passengers,” Buttigieg said on “The Today Show.”

Southwest’s troubles began before Christmas, when a winter storm struck much of the country, including key airports in Denver and Chicago. Even as competitors quickly got back on their feet, Southwest found itself with pilots, flight attendants and planes in the wrong places, as a system designed to rebuild its schedule could not keep up. Crews had to find their own accommodations and faced hours-long waits on phones to speak with schedulers.

Advertisement

The airline ran 104 ferry flights Thursday to get staff members in correct locations across the country.

The near-collapse left thousands of passengers separated from luggage and weighing choices between canceling holiday travel plans or paying last-minute prices to squeeze onto other airlines.

The airline industry already was under scrutiny in Washington after a summer marked by widespread delays and cancellations. Airlines have had a bumpy recovery from the early months of the pandemic, despite receiving billions in government aid, prompting questions about whether taxpayers got their money’s worth from the federal rescue package.

Buttigieg has proposed new rules to clarify passengers’ refund rights in the event of cancellations and new protections for passengers who don’t want to travel because they are sick. Consumer advocacy organizations and key lawmakers are pushing for further regulations.

Advertisement

The airline industry has long argued that a relatively light system of regulations has fostered innovation and helped to bring fares down to the point that large numbers of people can afford to fly.

Ken Quinn, an aviation lawyer and partner at Clyde & Co, said federal officials should use caution before basing new rules on Southwest’s problems this past week.

“A crisis is a terrible thing to make new regulations on,” Quinn said. “The fear is a meltdown like this can cause a legislative or regulatory response that mandates airline service levels in a way that could be unduly disruptive and extraordinarily costly.”

GiftOutline Gift Article