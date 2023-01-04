Metro train operator arrested on suspicion of intoxication

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The operator of a Metro train that missed a stop and stalled out for a half-hour with passengers onboard was arrested on suspicion of intoxication, transit officials said. The operator has been suspended and cannot return to work, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said in an email. The arrest was first reported by Greater Greater Washington.

The arrest occurred Dec. 23, Metro said, after transit controllers learned that a Blue Line train had blown past the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria before coming to a stop. The train paused on the tracks for more than 30 minutes before it continued on, safely offloading passengers at the Franconia-Springfield station.

Metro employees checked on the operator and suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol. Transit police arrested the operator on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Metro did not identify the operator and did not cite a reason for not providing the operator’s name.

Metro said the operator had worked at Metro since 2017 and had been operating trains since 2019.

“He will not be allowed to return to work per Metro’s rules, which strictly enforce drug and alcohol policies,” Ly said, adding that Metro performs random testing in accordance with Federal Transit Administration guidelines.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, Metrorail’s regulatory agency, was informed of the arrest, Metro said.

