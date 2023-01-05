Engineer who lost sister in 737 Max crash to serve on Boeing safety panel

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An aerospace engineer whose sister was killed in the second of two 737 Max crashes will serve as one of two dozen members of a panel that will review Boeing’s safety practices, the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The engineer, Javier de Luis, is a lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics. His sister, Graziella de Luis y Ponce, was a United Nations interpreter who was killed when a Max jet crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa in March 2019. That crash, and another in Indonesia a few months earlier, claimed 346 lives.

The panel was required by Congress as part of legal changes made to how the FAA oversees Boeing in the wake of the crashes. Investigations concluded that agency officials had overlooked a flaw in a new software system of the updated version of the popular 737 that caused the two planes to dive out of control.

Advertisement

The new jets were grounded worldwide after the second crash as Boeing and the FAA worked to develop changes to the software and guarantee the planes were safe. The FAA cleared the planes to fly again in late 2020.

The new panel is the latest step in the FAA’s efforts to tighten its oversight of Boeing. It includes representatives from NASA, the FAA, airlines, aviation unions and other aerospace companies. It will have nine months to review Boeing’s safety management processes and issue recommendations, the FAA said.

Drawing on his professional expertise, de Luis has been an advocate for the families of crash victims and has provided testimony to Congress. He has also been involved in litigation challenging a settlement agreement between Boeing and the Justice Department. A judge sided with families of those who died. The families argued that they were not properly involved in the process.

Advertisement

After the crashes, lawmakers faulted the closeness of the relationship between the FAA and Boeing, with the agency relying heavily on company employees to carry out safety work on behalf of the government. In the years since the crashes, officials have been seeking to reinforce boundaries between the two, finalizing new rules in September designed to ensure the independence of Boeing workers deputized by the government.

GiftOutline Gift Article