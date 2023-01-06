Love in the TSA line, Cher in a mobile lounge and other Dulles tales

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Once derided as a “white elephant” and nicknamed “Lonesome Acres,” Dulles International has grown into one of the nation’s largest airports over its six decades. In November, the final piece of its original vision fell into place with the launch of Silver Line rail service, connecting Dulles to the Metro system.

With its distinctive terminal designed by architect Eero Saarinen, the airport provides a link between the nation’s capital and the world, transforming the Dulles corridor into an international center for government, business and technology.

But airports also hold unique places in people’s lives, serving as connections to both loved ones and far-off places. They fuel imaginations, and in the early days of aviation, provided entertainment. As Dulles marked its 60th anniversary in November, we asked readers to share their most memorable moments of Dulles through the years. Here are some of their stories.

Finding love in the TSA line

They say you can find love in the most unlikely of places. Andrew Barker of Darnestown, Md. found it in a Transportation Security Administration line at Dulles.

Advertisement

It was 2006. Barker was headed to Seattle on a business trip. He had recently moved to the D.C. region and didn’t know Dulles well. He checked in for his flight, went around the corner and began standing in the longest security line he’d ever seen. Behind him was a woman typing on her BlackBerry (it was 2006, after all).

A shorter line nearby was labeled “premium passengers.” He politely asked the woman with the BlackBerry whether his ticket would qualify. Turned out, he’d been upgraded to first class and was able to move to the shorter line. By coincidence, so was the woman with the BlackBerry. They began to chat. When they moved through the line, they exchanged business cards and discussed meeting for coffee.

Her downtown D.C. office was a block and a half from his. Coffee led to lunch, which led to several more dates and 10 months later the pair were engaged. They eloped before Barker deployed to Afghanistan.

Advertisement

“We’ve been married coming up on 15 years,” Barker said. “We have two kids — two wonderful children to show for it.”

Every so often, when they find themselves at Dulles, they go back to that spot where they met: right around the corner from the United Airlines counter, near a set of water fountains and a restroom.

“I’m sure there are other people who have met their spouse in the security line,” Barker said, “but all I can say is [the waits] aren’t all that bad.”

‘Ma’am, take the baby out’

Jonathan Lowenberg, 70, of Pikesville, Md., still recalls a memorable moment at an airport security checkpoint in November 1992. Thirty years later, it still makes him chuckle.

“As I was waiting in line to put my bag through the scanner, I witnessed the following exchange between the person running the scanner and a passenger,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Security person: “Ma’am, please put the baby seat on the conveyor belt.”

The passenger dutifully put the car seat on the belt.

Security person: “Ma’am, take the baby out.”

‘Vision for this new modern airport’

Jan Lively’s connection to Dulles came through her father, Charles “Charlie” G. Neil, who worked as a cartographer/artist for the Federal Aviation Administration.

“I remember him driving my brothers and I to the site where Dulles was built, telling us about the vision for this new modern airport,” she recalled.

When he died in 1982, he left behind two artistic renditions of Dulles. One was Dulles in 1962, which featured the new control tower and terminal. The other, which he titled “City of Tomorrow,” showcased transportation possibilities, including multilevel rail connections. The two drawings now hang in Lively’s home in Fredericksburg, Va., and are a favorite with visitors, particularly those from the D.C. region.

“I just love them,” she said. “It definitely takes me back to those days. “We’d go out there and watch the jets and planes takes off. It was just so amazing, so futuristic and modern.”

IAD or IDA?

The logistics of getting millions of people from Point A to Point B can be daunting, and every once in a while, something slips — say, a misplaced letter? Tina Slater of Silver Spring, Md. remembers an amusing mix-up involving Dulles’s three-letter airport code: IAD.

Advertisement

It was the summer of 1968 and Slater was headed home to Virginia from California.

She made it. Her bags didn’t. They were sent to Idaho.

Instead of being tagged for IAD, they were inadvertently tagged for IDA, the code for Idaho Falls Regional Airport, some 2,000 miles away. Her bags were delivered the next day.

A trip through empty farmland

Stephi Jackson, 70, remembers the night her parents piled her sisters and a friend in the car to see the new airport that had sprouted in the middle of a Virginia field.

Things were a lot sleepier back then, she recalled, so the prospect of a trip to the airport was a big deal.

“That was our entertainment,” she said.

The trip seemed like an endless drive through empty farmland, home to more cows than people, she recalled, “but when we saw the futuristic tower and swooping terminal, it was like a drive to the future for us,” she said.

Jackson, a budding photographer, snapped a few photos that day with her Kodak Brownie camera. Dulles has always been her favorite D.C.-area airport. And while she’s flown through Dulles many times, those journeys have never matched the magic of that first visit.

Cher in a mobile lounge

In 2005, Joseph Klein responded to an ad and became a mobile lounge driver at Dulles. Aside from being able to brag about driving one of the most unusual of airport vehicles, little did he know that years later, it would lead to a unique celebrity encounter.

Advertisement

D.C. is an important city, filled with VIPs who fly through Dulles, so Klein wasn’t surprised when dispatched to a British Airways flight a few years ago for a special request from an incoming passenger.

But he does remember the encounter. It was Cher.

“She came off the plane with her manager, her agent and someone from the airline,” Klein recalled, then she boarded her own mobile lounge.

Unlike other celebrities he’s driven, she didn’t immediately move to the back to sit by herself. She sat by him, peppering him with questions about one of Dulles’ most talked-about features.

“The vehicles are so unique that Cher was immediately interested,” he said. Though Cher is known of her outfits, she wore street clothes that day.

“She was very engaged, asking questions,” he said. At one point she said, “I wish you could drive me to my hotel in this.”

Advertisement

Klein chuckled.

“That really made my day,” he said.

The mother ship landed in Loudoun

Craig Howell, a former federal worker, remembers his first trip to Dulles as a 16-year-old. He and a group of high school friends decided to make the trip — on what seemed like an endless drive through miles of endless landscape.

“We crested a small ridge and there below us in stunning glory lay the fully lit Dulles terminal,” recalled Howell, 76. “I had never seen a more beautiful and harmonious building in my life. The balance and proportions of the terminal with the control tower were perfect. To use an anachronistic comparison, it was as if the mother ship had landed in the fields of Loudoun County.”

GiftOutline Gift Article