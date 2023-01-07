New strategy aims to ‘restore greatness’ to ailing Union Station

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Union Station officials say they have a new strategy to lure back businesses and passengers to “restore greatness” at the iconic transit hub, which has fallen on hard times in recent years. The plan involves a cleaner and brighter station, an increased presence of police and security, and new eateries and retailers to fill numerous vacant storefronts, some of which emptied during the pandemic. A new management team is spearheading the efforts.

“Can Union Station be saved? The answer is yes,” said Doug Carr, the new president and chief executive of the Union Station Redevelopment Corp. (USRC), which oversees the property. “Is it going to take a lot of work and effort? Absolutely.”

The fresh upgrades are coming after a spike in vacancies and safety issues, responding to growing concerns about the future of the Washington rail station, which some D.C. officials, neighbors and passengers describe as outdated, unwelcoming and unsafe. Station officials said they hope the addition of new merchants and amenities, such as musical performances and community events, will infuse vibrancy at the hub in coming months.

Carr said crews in recent months have deep-cleaned the main hall’s marble floors and added a coat of paint to the 96-foot, coffered ceilings. Lighting is being upgraded indoors and outdoors to enhance safety while the presence of private security has nearly doubled, he said.

Carr said capital projects planned and underway, including historic restoration work, will cost at least $20 million over the next few years.

The USRC and managing company Rexmark, a New York real estate firm that manages the station’s commercial side, recently named Matt Barry, who led Tysons Corner Center for four years, as general manager to oversee efforts to revitalize the 115-year-old landmark.

“Union Station is poised for a comeback,” Barry said, citing efforts to increase foot traffic and sign new retail and office leases to “restore greatness” to the station.

He said the company is negotiating several leases that would be announced in the coming months, although he declined to provide more detail. As part of the strategy, he said, he wants to create more inviting spaces for neighbors and visitors.

“We want to give them a place to come at night and on the weekends,” he said.

Three eateries that shuttered during the pandemic reopened this past fall: Wendy’s, Dunkin’ and Jersey Mike’s Subs. Two other food tenants have signed new leases. Barry said he is working to bring back Starbucks, which left last summer citing safety concerns.

Businesses have been departing the station since the early 2000s, but the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the exodus. This past fall, about 40 retailers and eateries were open while more than half of Union Station’s commercial space sat vacant — a contrast to its 100-store mall in the 1980s.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who represents the area and has been urging changes at the rail hub, said the immediate upgrades were sorely needed to infuse life into the station and restore confidence. In recent months, he said he has heard from business officials who want a presence at the station, which he described as an encouraging sign.

“We’ve still got to do more, like getting new tenants in, getting new businesses in, attracting more foot traffic,” Allen said. “We’ve got to get more riders on our rail system. That’s critical to its economic vitality.”

He said it is going to take time to lift the station to where it was before the pandemic and fill its empty spaces, including the largely vacant mezzanine level, which he described as a “ghost town.”

Union Station’s visitor counts and train operations dropped significantly during the pandemic. Before 2020, it had more than 40 million visitors annually and was served by 85 to 90 intercity Amtrak trains daily. It is also the Washington region’s busiest transit hub, connecting Amtrak, Metro, Virginia Railway Express, Maryland’s MARC commuter trains, and intercity and local buses.

Amtrak’s operations have rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, but Metro, and especially commuter train traffic, are far from a similar recovery. Still, Union Station officials said there are encouraging signs. Foot traffic increased by nearly 180 percent in 2022 compared with 2021, they said.

“I am very confident in the pieces of the puzzle that are coming together, from the leadership to the new businesses that are coming in to the ridership that’s coming back,” Allen said. “And I believe that riders and folks that gave up on Union Station are going to start to come back.”

Barry said the presence of security guards at the rail hub has increased 85 percent. The company also has deployed “station ambassadors” who greet visitors and provide guidance and extra vigilance.

Although crime has fallen in recent years as passenger counts also fell, the perception of crime and unsafe conditions has grown, partly because of several high-profile incidents at or near the station, including a September shooting in the Main Hall. A rise in mental health calls and encounters with panhandlers have contributed to anxieties among some users at the station.

Among the plans are major historic preservation work in the station’s East Hall and the Presidential Suite, both part of the original 1907 structure. Cleaners also have stepped up maintenance of the restrooms, officials said, while plans this year call for a renovation of the outdated restrooms in Amtrak waiting areas.

The improvements, Carr said, are critical to improving the experiences of passengers and ensuring the station is ready for a $10 billion redevelopment being planned, which would include expanded tracks and concourses, underground parking and new amenities over two decades.

“We have assembled the team and we think we are headed in the right direction,” Carr said. “We aren’t waiting for the station expansion to make improvements. We’re making improvements now.”

