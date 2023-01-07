How does Metro’s proposed rail fare hike compare to other cities?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time in more than five years, Metro is considering a fare hike for passengers on its rail system. The proposed increase comes at a desperate time for the transit agency, as it faces operational budget shortfalls stemming from the slow recovery of pandemic-era ridership.

The pandemic upended traditional workplace arrangements by ushering in widespread telework. In turn, commuting has diminished, and the number of passengers Metrorail carried before the pandemic has been cut in half.

The proposed fare hike comes as the transit agency is rebounding from a year-long train shortage that led to long waits after a wheel problem was found during a federal derailment investigation. Metro’s most advanced rail cars were sidelined and examined until the agency’s regulatory commission permitted their phased return under a regimen of frequent screening.

Critics have questioned the timing of a fare increase after several frustrating months of service and while the nation struggles with economic uncertainty. Metro officials say they have no choice, adding that the increase would be modest while simplifying the agency’s complex distance-based fare system.

Under the proposal, riders would see a roughly 5 percent fare increase, on average, while the maximum fare for a long-distance ride would increase to $6.50, up from $6. The agency also plans to drop its peak-fare designation during rush hour, charge low-income residents half price and keep bus fares unchanged.

Even with the proposed hike, Metro officials say it would remain the most affordable and accessible mode of transportation in the traffic-gridlocked region. But how does the proposed hike compare with other major rail systems in the United States? Here’s how comparable systems charge customers for rail rides:

Metro

Metrorail is the nation’s third-busiest rail system, with 97 stations that run 129 miles in Maryland, the District and Northern Virginia. The system in November added six stations and nearly 12 miles to the Silver Line, extending to Dulles International Airport and to Ashburn in Loudoun County.

Current fare: The agency charges a base fee of $2 that rises to $2.25 during weekday peak times. After the first three miles, Metro charges a distance-based rate of between 21 and 33 cents a mile, depending on the time of day.

Rides on weeknights after 9:30 p.m. and weekends are a flat $2.

Proposed: Metro General Manager Randy Clarke has proposed getting rid of the peak base charge. Rides longer than three miles would be charged 40 cents per mile. Rides would be capped at $6.50, a 50-cent increase. The weeknight and weekend $2 flat fare would remain.

Metro riders who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would pay half the cost of a standard fare on the agency’s rail or bus system, matching the price Metro gives to seniors and disabled customers.

The Metro board could vote on the proposed price hike in April. If passed, it would go into effect July 1, the start of Metro’s fiscal year.

New York City subway

The nation’s largest and oldest rail transit system, the New York City subway includes more than 470 stations with more than 650 miles of mainline track. The system serves the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, and carries about three-fourths of all heavy rail passenger trips nationwide.

Fare: A flat $2.75 per ride. Fares are capped each week after 12 rides, so passengers never pay more than $33 a week. Because all transit agencies are facing challenges of finding money to replace lost fare revenue from commuters who switched to telework, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has proposed to raise fares by about 5.5 percent this year, to about $2.90.

Chicago Transit Authority

The rail system in Chicago, commonly known as the “L,” includes 224 miles of track with 145 stations in Chicago and 35 suburbs.

Fare: The cost is a flat $2.50 per ride, except for a premium charge to travel to Chicago O’Hare International Airport. No fare increase has been proposed.

Bay Area Rapid Transit

The rail system in the San Francisco area, known as BART, operates on 131 miles of track at 50 stations and serves San Francisco, Oakland and other cities in the region.

Fare: The price to ride depends on distance traveled, but it’s $3.93 per trip, on average.

A 3.4 percent fare hike went into effect in July, leading to an increase of about 15 cents, on average, per ride, according to BART. The agency raises fares every other year to keep up with rising costs and inflation.

LA Metro

The Los Angeles Metro stretches over more than 100 miles of track in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, with 100 stations. Construction is underway to add nine miles to the system’s Purple, or D, line that would add seven stations and extend service from Koreatown to L.A.'s Westside.

Fare: The cost is a flat $1.75 per ride. The agency considered raising fares last year but ended up keeping the same base fare and lowering a daily cap on maximum fare charges from $7 to $5. A weekly cap limits fare charges to $18.

Boston’s MBTA subway

The MBTA, or “T” as it’s commonly known, is made up of more than 125 stations and nearly 70 route miles across 11 cities and towns. Late last year, the system opened its Green Line extension, which added nearly four miles and five stations to the system.

Fare: The cost is a flat $2.40 per ride. The MBTA lowered the cost of some passes in July to help low-income riders.

