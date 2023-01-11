The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Hundreds stranded for hours on Amtrak train in rural South Carolina

By
January 11, 2023 at 12:24 a.m. EST
An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station in Philadelphia in October 2021. (Matt Rourke/AP)

An Amtrak train traveling from the D.C. area to Florida was stuck for hours in South Carolina with dwindling food supplies after its route was diverted due to the derailment of a CSX freight train.

The train departed Lorton, Va., about 5:30 p.m. Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Fla., about 10 a.m. Tuesday. More than 30 hours later, hundreds of passengers have still not reached their destination after the train came to a halt in a wooded area near Denmark, S.C., according to local media reports.

An Amtrak senior public relations manager told South Carolina’s News19 on Tuesday night that the Auto Train — a special train where passengers bring their cars with them — was taken off its normal route to continue the trip south and was waiting for a new crew to arrive. Safety laws regulate how many hours train crews are allowed to work.

ABC 15 News in Myrtle Beach/Florence reported that the train began moving again just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

A statement from CSX that was given to ABC 7 News in Washington said that the freight train came in contact with an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Lake City, S.C., and 25 rail cars and two locomotives were derailed.

In October, an Amtrak train was stranded between Detroit and Chicago for 19 hours without electricity, water or food, according to ABC Chicago.

This story is developing and will be updated.

