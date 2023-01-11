Hundreds stranded for hours on Amtrak train in rural South Carolina

An Amtrak train traveling from the D.C. area to Florida was stuck for hours in South Carolina with dwindling food supplies after its route was diverted due to the derailment of a CSX freight train.
An Amtrak senior public relations manager told South Carolina’s News19 on Tuesday night that the Auto Train — a special train where passengers bring their cars with them — was taken off its normal route to continue the trip south and was waiting for a new crew to arrive. Safety laws regulate how many hours train crews are allowed to work.
ABC 15 News in Myrtle Beach/Florence reported that the train began moving again just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
A statement from CSX that was given to ABC 7 News in Washington said that the freight train came in contact with an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Lake City, S.C., and 25 rail cars and two locomotives were derailed.
In October, an Amtrak train was stranded between Detroit and Chicago for 19 hours without electricity, water or food, according to ABC Chicago.
This story is developing and will be updated.
