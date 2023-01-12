Airlines rebound as investigation into FAA system failure continues

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. air travel system saw a quick rebound after Wednesday’s crippling failure of a Federal Aviation Administration safety system, with airlines reporting few delays and cancellations Thursday morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The FAA said Thursday it was continuing to investigate the problem. By the end of the day Wednesday, almost 11,000 flights had been delayed and another 1,353 were canceled, according to data from tracking-service FlightAware. By 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 814 delays and 91 cancellations.

The failure of the FAA system, which distributes safety updates called Notices to Air Missions, or NOTAMs, began Tuesday afternoon, caused by what officials have described as a corrupt file. As the system continued to deteriorate, the agency decided to reboot the system and issue a nationwide ground stop Wednesday morning, the first of its kind since the Sept. 11 attacks.

That decision all but brought commercial air travel to a standstill. The ground stop was lifted after about 90 minutes, but delays continued through the day as airlines sought to manage the ensuing crush of traffic.

The problem underscored the fragility of the nation’s aviation system. Lawmakers, who are set to consider major FAA policy legislation this year, vowed to investigate what went wrong.

The FAA’s computer woes followed a week-long meltdown at Southwest Airlines roughly between Christmas and New Year’s, which executives and union leaders linked to aging computer systems. It also comes on the heels of growing dissatisfaction with air travel after a summer marred by elevated numbers of delays and cancellations.

While many previous issues largely stemmed from internal problems at airlines, the latest disruption put the federal government’s own infrastructure in the spotlight.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pledged Wednesday to find the root cause of the problem.

“With a government system, we’re going to own it, we’re going to find it and we’re going to fix it,” he said.

The FAA said little about the cause, beyond that a corrupt file is suspected to be the initial culprit. Officials were quick to rule out a cyberattack.

The NOTAMs system is little known by the public, but is a way to share safety updates with pilots and underpins the inner workings of the aviation system. Pilots are supposed to consult the bulletins — which can provide warnings of closed runways and other hazards — before departing.

“From a pilot perspective, NOTAMs can keep you alive, they can keep you from getting hurt,” said Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association. “It’s the safety net to ensure the day-to-day things that can happen at airports don’t end up with people getting hurt or killed.”

Wednesday’s meltdown also brought renewed attention to years-long efforts to upgrade the NOTAMs system, which has faced criticism for becoming cluttered with largely irrelevant information that could obscure the safety alerts it was meant to provide. The FAA said it consolidated NOTAMs information into one location for ease of use, facilitated access for computers to ingest data and is working on other improvements.

Jose Alfonso, the FAA’s director of Aeronautical Information Services, who has helped to oversee changes of the NOTAMs system, said in a 2021 FAA briefing that a key challenge is making sure the diverse groups of people who use the national airspace — including those who fly commercial airlines, low-flying agricultural planes and helicopters — receive notices that pertain to them.

“Trust me, we’ve heard our stakeholders loud and clear on that, and we are doing our best to come up with a way to keep that information that’s relevant to the stakeholder up front,” Alfonso said in the briefing.

He compared the ongoing effort to provide an “optimal NOTAM” to the 1960s TV series “Dragnet” and Sgt. Joe Friday: “Just give me the facts, and nothing but the facts,” Alfonso said.

The failure of the system is likely to raise fresh questions about the FAA’s ability to manage major technology projects and modernize its systems. Republican lawmakers said the problems show the need for new leadership at the agency, which has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator since last spring.

American Airlines chief executive Robert Isom said airline leaders on Wednesday discussed the safest way to manage the outage with acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen.

“I’m really pleased with the FAA in terms of calling a timeout yesterday,” Isom said in a Thursday interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We talked about, ‘Hey, what’s best to do?’ Safety first. We’ve built the safest, most reliable, largest network in the world and we’re really pleased with the safety and we always have to keep that in mind.”

Isom said investment in the FAA was necessary, likely to the tune of billions of dollars, for projects that would need to be planned over several years.

The FAA legislative package this year will allow Congress to set new priorities for the agency. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants union, said the FAA needs certainty going into the future.

“We’ll find out more about the root cause of the issue in the coming days, but what’s clear is the need for robust and stable funding this year to bring our aviation system into the 21st century,” she said in a statement. “We can’t afford another government shutdown or funding Band-Aid.”

