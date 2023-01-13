Metro corrects training to prevent red light signal overruns

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro announced Friday that Metrorail operators will follow new training procedures after discovering problems with recent training classes. Transit officials said an ongoing internal investigation into a red signal overrun on Dec. 6 found that recent training classes didn’t follow the proper sequence in teaching operators how to run trains during passenger service and off-hours.

“Deviations were noted during the on-the-job training portion of the class,” Metro said in a statement.

Metro found that while all active rail operators have completed requirements for safe operations of trains during passenger service, 64 operators from recent training classes did not receive the training in proper sequence. Transit officials said they will be given supplemental simulator training to reinforce safe operating practices.

The WMSC identified and communicated to Metrorail specific safety concerns regarding Metrorail ignoring its train operator training requirements through our investigative process. The WMSC appreciates Metrorail taking first steps to start addressing these safety issues. https://t.co/emST5uHmGu — Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) January 13, 2023

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent agency authorized by Congress to monitor and oversee Metrorail safety, said in a tweet that it had flagged safety concerns in how Metro was “ignoring its train operator training requirements.”

Advertisement

“The [safety commission] appreciates Metrorail taking first steps to start addressing these safety issues,” the commission said.

In July, the discovery of nearly half of Metrorail operators not being recertified led Metro to pull many operators out of service for immediate retraining, which led to delays on the rail system because of a temporary shortage of drivers with proper accreditations. The lapse led to the resignations of Metro’s general manager and chief operating officer.

Metro vowed afterward to keep a more vigilant eye on its training programs.

“By conducting a full and transparent investigation, we are taking actions to better prepare our employees to improve the overall safety of our services,” Theresa M. Impastato, Metro’s chief of safety and readiness, said in a statement Friday.

GiftOutline Gift Article