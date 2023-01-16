Metro says relationship with regulator untenable, needs ‘mediation’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A long-standing battle between Metro and the agency Congress authorized to regulate Metrorail safety spilled into public view again Monday, when transit leaders called for mediation over a dispute they say threatens the transit agency's ability to provide better rail service.

The transit agency announced during a news conference on the federal holiday that it is appealing directives from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that called for the removal of train operators from service to correct what the commission said was a training lapse. The transit agency is also fighting the commission's decision not to allow Metro to scale back wheel inspections on its 7000-series rail cars, a move that would allow Metro to increase the number of trains it operates.

Metro said the safety commission’s decisions would, in effect, prohibit the transit agency from restoring pre-pandemic waits of about five minutes by this summer after a wheel safety issue sidelined much of its fleet — and more immediately, would increase wait times for trains this week. Safety commission officials, meanwhile, say Metro is continuing to ignore oversight and safety protocols.

The escalating feud over a holiday weekend followed a period in which Metro has sought a return to normalcy, hoping to shake off a rail car suspension and a pandemic that harmed its finances. Metro has eyed the coming months for a rebound, but the dispute with its regulator ushered in more uncertainty for the transit agency hoping to lure back customers.

Metro board member and Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports said Metro leaders are not questioning the safety commission’s role in providing oversight, but how the agency is carrying out that task.

“While we respect [the commission’s] role with regard to safety, it seems that they may be blurring the line a little bit between safety oversight and stepping in and practically trying to run the operations of the organization,” Ports said. “And so I think, as the chairman [Paul C. Smedberg] just said, maybe there has to be some kind of arbitration-mediation-type organization that we can go to when we have these disagreements.”

The safety commission said it discovered at least three concerns or violations it brought to Metro’s attention late last week, including a shift in training that reduced the amount of time train operators are practicing maneuvering through rail yards, the continued use of out-of-date safety standards for track-worker training, and a potentially significant gap between how Metro mechanics are returning 7000-series cars to service — and what Metro engineers think is safe.

Safety commission spokesman Max Smith said the commission was reviewing Metro’s appeals, but said the commission’s actions are only intended to ensure Metrorail safety.

Metro’s 7000-series cars, which make up 60 percent of the rail system, were suspended in October 2021 after a federal derailment investigation found that several cars in the series had a defect that caused unsafe wheel movements. Their absence created a nearly year-long train shortage that caused extended wait times for riders.

The commission, an independent agency Congress created in 2017 to oversee Metrorail after high-profile safety violations — including the 2015 death of a passenger on a stalled train — has allowed Metro to slowly phase in the cars with regular wheel screenings and data reviews under a plan both agencies agreed on in late October.

That plan called for all 748 cars to be returned, alongside a decrease in the frequency of wheel screenings, as long as no wheel movements resurfaced. Metro had petitioned last week to move to the next step in the plan and shift to weekly wheel inspections, instead of wheel screenings every four days.

But the latest issues raised by the safety commission prompted the regulatory agency to tell Metro it could not allow it to scale back inspections. Wheel inspections are time-consuming, and lowering the interval would have allowed Metro to get more trains into service each day, potentially reducing waits to about five minutes on some lines by the summer, which is a Metro goal.

Metro officials said Monday its preferred time frame is imperiled by the safety commission’s directives, and — worse yet, it says — Metro now must change frequencies on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines from average waits of 15 minutes up to 25 minutes, beginning Tuesday and throughout most of the week, until new operators have training the safety commission expects.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said operators being pulled out of service received the same number of hours of training as other operators. Metro allowed trainers to curtail some rail yard training because the agency is short on trains, transit officials said Monday. There are no standards for operator training, Metro officials claim, adding that the 10 weeks Metro provides to trainees is 60 percent longer than at its peer agencies.

On Monday, Metro board members, including Ports, D.C. deputy mayor of operations Lucinda M. Babers and Loudoun County Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) — as well as Smedberg — were among those who said the safety commission should be working more cooperatively to make Metro safe.

“Safety is an absolute core value of Metro; however, we are exasperated with directives that are not based on risk analysis or facts,” Smedberg said.

Metro did acknowledge several missteps with the commission, including failing to notify the regulatory agency that it was changing training and failing to meet a deadline to familiarize train operators with the system.

This story will be updated.

