TSA reports increase in gun seizures at airports in D.C. region

Transportation Security Administration officers caught 89 guns at security checkpoints at the Washington region’s three major airports last year, an increase of about 24 percent compared with a year earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officers seized 35 guns at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall, 29 at Reagan National and 25 at Dulles International, the TSA said. The increase in guns confiscated at the region’s airports reflects a nationwide uptick in the number of firearms flagged at security checkpoints. More than 6,500 guns were detected at U.S. airports in 2022, up from more than 5,900 that were caught in 2021. Those numbers are significantly higher than the roughly 4,400 guns seized in 2019, the year before the pandemic began.

About 88 percent of the guns caught in 2022 were loaded, according to the TSA.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport led the nation in the number of guns seized at checkpoints last year, with 448. Atlanta was followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International, with 385 seizures, and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental, with 298 guns seized.

In an effort to deter travelers from bringing firearms in their carry-on bags, the TSA last month increased the maximum civil penalty for violations from $13,910 to $14,950. Those who violate the law also risk losing their TSA PreCheck status for at least five years.

While laws regarding firearm possession vary by state, federal law bars passengers from carrying firearms in their checked bags. Travelers are permitted to travel with firearms that are unloaded, transported in checked baggage and secured in locked, hard-sided containers. Those traveling with guns must also inform their airline.

